NASCAR Names New Hall of Fame Class for 2027 as Kevin Harvick Headlines Historic Group

NASCAR officially revealed its 2027 NASCAR Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. The new class includes Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Larry Phillips, while Lesa France Kennedy received the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Jan. 22, 2027, and the latest group raises the total number of inductees to 73. Harvick entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot after a career that included 60 NASCAR Cup Series wins and the 2014 championship.

Burton earned recognition for both his racing career and his leadership role in the garage. Phillips finally received his long-awaited place after years of success in short-track racing. Kennedy received recognition for leading major NASCAR facility upgrades across the United States.

Kevin Harvick Headlines NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Kevin Harvick became one of the biggest names announced in the 2027 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. Harvick won 60 NASCAR Cup Series races during his career and captured the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship. His biggest victories included the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the Brickyard 400.

Harvick also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. He owned a successful Truck Series organization and remained competitive across all three national NASCAR divisions for many years.

You can call him Happy. You can call him The Closer. No matter what, we will call @KevinHarvick a NASCAR Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/FtpCdQWzu5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 19, 2026

Harvick appeared on the NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year and received near-unanimous support from voters.

Jeff Burton and Larry Phillips Receive Long-Awaited NASCAR Hall of Fame Honor

Jeff Burton joined Harvick in the modern-era NASCAR Hall of Fame selections. Burton earned 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins and added 27 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His career highlights included the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600 victories.

Burton also became one of NASCAR’s leading voices on safety after the deaths of several drivers in the early 2000s, including Dale Earnhardt. Many drivers and officials respected Burton for his leadership during that difficult period. Fans later watched him continue his NASCAR career as a television analyst.

Larry Phillips earned selection from the Pioneer Ballot after decades of success in short-track racing. Phillips won five NASCAR Weekly Series national championships and recorded more than 2,000 victories during his racing career.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to the news with a short message.

“He finally got it.”

Phillips built his reputation on local short tracks and became one of the most successful grassroots racers in NASCAR history.

Lesa France Kennedy Receives Landmark Award From NASCAR

Lesa France Kennedy received the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR after more than 30 years of leadership in the sport. Kennedy served as a major figure in both NASCAR and the International Speedway Corporation.

She helped guide projects that changed several NASCAR facilities, including Daytona Rising, the redevelopment of Phoenix Raceway, and the construction of Kansas Speedway. Her work helped NASCAR modernize many of its biggest venues while expanding the sport’s national reach.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement followed months of anticipation after NASCAR released the nominee list earlier this year. NASCAR officials, media members, and historians voted on the final class on Tuesday.

The 2027 NASCAR Hall of Fame class now brings together championship success, grassroots racing history, and leadership that helped shape the future of NASCAR.