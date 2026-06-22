NASCAR’s Naval Base Coronado Experiment Exposed Issues Officials Can’t Ignore

NASCAR COO Ben Kennedy has promised a full review after the sport’s first-ever race weekend at an active military base revealed areas for improvement despite the event’s historic success. The NASCAR San Diego Weekend took place from June 19-21 at Naval Base Coronado as part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The event featured all three national NASCAR series competing on a 3.4-mile temporary street course with 16 turns. Tens of thousands of fans attended the weekend, many experiencing NASCAR for the first time. The event ended with Corey Heim earning his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Anduril 250 for 23XI Racing. While the weekend marked a major achievement for NASCAR, Kennedy said officials will now examine fan feedback and operational challenges before making future decisions.

NASCAR San Diego Weekend Review Begins After Historic Event

The NASCAR San Diego Weekend review will focus on lessons learned from the groundbreaking event at Naval Base Coronado. Kennedy acknowledged both the positives and the challenges in a statement posted on X.

“Our team will have a thorough after-action review of this weekend. We heard from fans on areas we can improve for temporary events going forward. We also tested new activation concepts that we may explore at other locations, pending feedback. All in, it was great to see so many fans enjoying NASCAR racing on a military base for the first time ever.”

The NASCAR San Diego Weekend represented a major milestone for the sport. It was the first time NASCAR held a race on active military property. The event also continued NASCAR’s effort to bring racing to unique venues beyond traditional speedways.

Sunday’s Cup Series race delivered a memorable finish as Corey Heim drove the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing to victory. Heim started 13th and passed teammate Tyler Reddick with two laps remaining before holding off Bubba Wallace for the win.

Ben Kennedy Praises Navy Partnership During NASCAR San Diego Weekend

During his post-race press conference, Ben Kennedy praised the partnership that made the NASCAR San Diego Weekend possible.

“We said from the start this is more than a race, this is a mission. I think we all looked around the room today and we said mission has been accomplished. Really proud of the effort the entire team has put into this. Obviously, our partnership with the United States Navy has been tremendous.”

Kennedy credited Captain Loren Jacobi and Naval Base Coronado personnel for helping bring the event to life after nearly two years of planning. He also highlighted broadcast coverage from Prime Video, The CW, and other partners that showcased stories about military personnel, veterans, and the industry throughout the weekend.

The event allowed NASCAR to introduce the sport to new audiences while celebrating the Navy’s anniversary through racing and community engagement.

NASCAR San Diego Weekend Could Return After Full Evaluation

Although officials praised the NASCAR San Diego Weekend, Kennedy said NASCAR will carefully evaluate whether the event returns.

“What I can tell you is we feel this is a tremendously successful event. We want to be respectful that this is an active military base at the same time. We would love to return. We’re also cognizant of the fact this is an active military base, and we want to be mindful of that as well.”

Kennedy confirmed that NASCAR and Navy officials will conduct a detailed review of operations. Over the weekend, NASCAR made several adjustments, including adding food trucks, increasing concession staff, and addressing concerns about traffic flow, concessions, and restroom facilities.

Daily attendance was capped to manage access to the base and improve the fan experience. NASCAR also tested new fan activations that could be used at future events.

The NASCAR San Diego Weekend follows other innovative projects such as the LA Coliseum Clash and the Chicago Street Race. Kennedy called the event “the next evolution” of NASCAR’s efforts to explore new venues. As the review process begins, NASCAR will use the lessons learned in Coronado to improve future temporary events while balancing the demands of operating on an active military base.