‘What the [Expletive] Is Your Problem?’ Noah Gragson Confronts Kevin Magnussen After San Diego Race

Kevin Magnussen’s first NASCAR Cup Series start delivered plenty of excitement on track. By the end of the afternoon, however, it was a heated post-race confrontation with Noah Gragson that had much of the garage talking.

The former Formula 1 driver made his Cup Series debut Sunday in the inaugural Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado, driving the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Magnussen spent much of the race battling inside the top 20 and even earned the bonus point for recording the fastest lap.

But multiple run-ins with Gragson throughout the event ultimately boiled over after the checkered flag.

The answer to "why". Gragson can't be surprised Magnussen did what he did. https://t.co/foQlpO9tRt pic.twitter.com/Ai4WWY6aFd — Vincent Bruins 🧡 (@VincentJBruins) June 22, 2026

Multiple Incidents Led to Post-Race Confrontation

The tension between the two drivers began early in the race.

Magnussen and Gragson exchanged contact during a battle through the field, with both drivers racing aggressively on the tight street circuit. The incidents continued throughout the afternoon before culminating in another clash during the closing laps.

Following the race, Gragson sought out Magnussen on pit road to discuss what happened.

According to video captured after the race, Gragson approached the former Formula 1 driver and immediately asked:

“What the [Expletive] is your problem?”

The exchange quickly became heated.

Magnussen responded:

“Get the [Expletive] out of my face.”

When Gragson continued pressing the issue, Magnussen fired back again.

“Or what, what are you gonna do?”

The confrontation lasted roughly 90 seconds before the two eventually went their separate ways.

While neither driver appeared interested in backing down, the verbal exchange stopped short of becoming physical.

Magnussen Was Unapologetic About His Driving

If Gragson was looking for an apology, he did not get one.

Afterward, Magnussen appeared largely unfazed by the confrontation and suggested the contact was simply part of racing in NASCAR.

Speaking about the incident, Magnussen said:

“I’ve watched NASCAR before, so I know that’s how you guys play it.”

The comment only added another layer to one of the more memorable moments from Sunday’s race.

Magnussen arrived in San Diego as one of the most intriguing storylines of the weekend. The Danish driver spent nearly a decade competing in Formula 1 before making the jump to NASCAR for the street race.

His debut featured speed, aggressive racing and plenty of attention. It also resulted in an immediate rivalry with one of NASCAR’s most outspoken drivers.

For Gragson, the frustration was clear.

For Magnussen, it appeared to be just another day at the racetrack.

Whether the two drivers cross paths again remains to be seen. But if Magnussen makes additional NASCAR starts in the future, Sunday’s confrontation may have served as his official introduction to one of the sport’s most passionate competitors.