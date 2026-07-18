Is NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Qualifying Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Rain rolled into the North Carolina foothills as North Wilkesboro Speedway prepared to send NASCAR Cup Series cars out for qualifying Saturday, forcing officials into a lightning hold ahead of Sunday’s Window World 450.

The stoppage hit during a window already squeezed tight, with practice and qualifying sharing a single two-hour block scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, according to Jayski’s Silly Season. Teams now watch the radar instead of the clock.

The qualifying runs are scheduled to air on truTV.

North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Rain Delay Timeline

Storms moved in fast, and hard. The track’s own social channels confirmed the hold directly, warning fans to seek shelter and watch for updates, according to a post from North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR reporters on site, including Jordan Bianchi, John Newby, Bozi Tatarevic and Scotte Sprinkle, each posted photos and video of the downpour and the lightning that came with it as the system swept across the property.

Bob Pockrass, one of the sport’s most closely followed insiders, indicated the delay looked more like a pop-up summer storm than a threat to the entire session, noting NASCAR’s tendency to ride out short bursts of weather rather than scrub qualifying outright. Short pop-up storms are common across the North Carolina foothills in mid-summer, often clearing as quickly as they arrive, and NASCAR has leaned on that pattern before at short tracks with tight scheduling windows.

Conditions on property backed that read. Track surfaces had already dried out from an earlier soak that interrupted Truck Series activity hours before Cup cars were due on track, a sign the short 0.625-mile oval can shed water fast once the sky clears. Sunshine and heat had returned by early afternoon before the second wave of weather arrived.

North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Forecast Through Race Day

The bigger question is whether more storms are lined up behind this one. AccuWeather’s hourly outlook for the track showed thunderstorm chances climbing toward 50% through the evening hours, with heat indexes still pushing past 90 degrees even as the rain moved through the area.

Sunday doesn’t look clean, either. Forecasts for race day carry roughly a 30 to 40 percent chance of scattered showers and storms, according to the National Weather Service’s point forecast for the region. That leaves North Wilkesboro Speedway needing a dry window Sunday evening about as badly as it needs one right now, with little margin built into an already packed weekend schedule.

NASCAR has options if Saturday’s session gets swallowed entirely. The sanctioning body can set the field by owner points or a prior race result under its established qualifying procedures, though nothing Saturday evening suggested organizers were ready to abandon on-track time without a longer fight against the radar first. Sunday’s forecast gives NASCAR some breathing room, since afternoon storm chances are lower than the overnight numbers now on the board.

Assuming the skies eventually cooperate, qualifying sets the 40-car lineup for Sunday’s Window World 450, with the green flag scheduled for 7:14 p.m. ET on TNT. The Cup Series field returns to points racing at the short track for a 450-lap grind broken into three stages, one of the season’s marquee short-track dates and a race that had already sold out its grandstands well ahead of the green flag, according to North Wilkesboro Speedway.