NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win The Coca-Cola 600?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday for the running of the Coca-Cola 600. Scheduled for 400 laps and 600 miles, it is the longest race on the Cup Series schedule.

Heading into the race weekend, the oddsmakers have pinpointed a few top contenders expected to be the favorites to win. Meanwhile, there are a number of longshots that are worth watching.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for the Coca-Cola 600.

Denny Hamlin favored to win second Coca-Cola 600

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday evening Eastern time, Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. At +500 odds, the driver of the No. 11 is seeking his second career Coca-Cola 600 triumph.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star captured the win in the 2022 Coca-Cola 600, winning the race from the pole. In the last six Coca-Cola 600s, Hamlin has posted three top fives and four top 10s.

After winning last Sunday’s All-Star Race at Dover, the 45-year-old has momentum on his side.

Tyler Reddick has the second-best odds at +650. The driver of the No. 45 has five victories in 2026, including at the 1.5-mile track of Las Vegas. Aside from a 26th-place effort last year, the 23XI Racing driver has finished ninth or better in four of the last five Coca-Cola 600s.

Kyle Larson comes in with the next-best odds at +750 to win. Riding a winless drought of over a year, Larson looks to add a second Coca-Cola 600 win to his resume. The driver of the No. 5 dominated the 2021 race, leading 327 of 400 laps en route to victory.

However, Larson’s last two starts in the Coca-Cola 600 have ended in a result of 30th or worse. He missed the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 after being occupied with running the weather-delayed Indianapolis 500 in his attempt to run “The Double.”

Ross Chastain and other longshots to watch

One year ago, Ross Chastain drove all the way from the 40th starting position to capture the win in the Coca-Cola 600.

Heading into this Sunday, the defending winner sits at +2800 odds to win. Given his miraculous drive to the front in last year’s race, the driver of the No. 1 is certainly an underdog to watch for this weekend.

Kyle Busch is another longshot worth keeping an eye on at +4000 to win. Despite the 2026 struggles, the driver of the No. 8 has found speed in recent weeks as “Rowdy” is coming off an eighth-place run at Watkins Glen.

Busch won the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2018, but has finished 15th in the last two events.

Busch’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, is another worth watching. At +13,000 odds, the driver of the No. 3 has put together a string of strong runs. Dillon ran fourth in Sunday’s All-Star Race and posted a sixth at Watkins Glen.

Dillon won his first career Cup Series race in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600. However, he has finished 20th or worse in the last two Coca-Cola 600s.

Pending weather, the Coca-Cola 600 is set to get underway on Sunday night at 6 p.m. Eastern time. The race can be watched on Prime or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.