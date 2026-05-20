Coca-Cola 600 Weather Forecast Puts Charlotte NASCAR Weekend on Rain Watch

Weather could become one of the biggest storylines of NASCAR’s Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with both Saturday and Sunday currently carrying notable thunderstorm chances ahead of the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR’s biggest weekend of the season features action from all three national series, culminating with Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 — one of the sport’s crown jewel events. But as teams prepare for a packed weekend of practice, qualifying, and racing, forecasts are showing an increasingly unsettled weather pattern across the Charlotte area.

At the moment, Friday appears to be the cleanest day of the weekend, while both Saturday and Sunday could face scattered thunderstorms and rain interruptions.

Friday Currently Looks Like the Safest Weather Day

Friday’s forecast currently looks relatively manageable compared to the rest of the weekend.

Forecasts call for overcast skies with a daytime high around 74 degrees and only a modest chance of rain during the day. Winds are expected to remain light, which could help provide stable track conditions for Truck Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Rain chances do increase Friday night, with forecasts calling for showers and possible thunderstorms entering the area later in the evening.

Still, among the three primary race weekend days, Friday currently appears to offer the lowest overall weather risk.

That could prove important as teams begin dialing in setups for one of NASCAR’s most demanding weekends of the year.

Saturday Forecast Could Impact Key Practice & Qualifying Sessions

Saturday currently carries the biggest weather concerns of the entire weekend.

Forecasts are calling for scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day, with rain chances hovering around 50 percent throughout both the afternoon and evening hours.

That timing is especially notable because Saturday’s schedule includes several critical sessions, including NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, along with a full slate of O’Reilly Series activity.

Losing track time at Charlotte can significantly impact race preparation because the intermediate track places heavy emphasis on long-run balance, tire management, and overall handling performance.

Unlike superspeedways where drafting can sometimes minimize setup differences, Charlotte often rewards teams that unload with speed and successfully adapt to changing track conditions throughout the weekend.

If weather delays or interruptions occur Saturday, teams could be forced to make major setup decisions with limited on-track data heading into Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600.

Cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover could also create evolving grip conditions throughout the day, further complicating preparation for NASCAR’s longest race.

Sunday Coca-Cola 600 Forecast Also Carries Storm Concerns

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 forecast is also trending unsettled.

Current forecasts call for scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, with rain chances again sitting around 50 percent entering race day.

While the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday evening, the timing of any afternoon storm activity could become extremely important for both NASCAR and teams throughout the day.

Rain earlier in the afternoon could impact pre-race activities, track preparation, and overall race buildup leading into NASCAR’s Memorial Day weekend showcase.

Forecasts currently suggest lingering rain chances could continue into Sunday night as well, although conditions remain subject to change as the weekend approaches.

Charlotte’s 1.5-mile layout is already one of the most physically and mentally demanding tracks on the NASCAR calendar, especially over the course of 600 miles. Changing weather conditions could add another layer of unpredictability to strategy calls, tire wear, and overall race execution.

Teams will likely continue monitoring updated forecasts closely throughout the week as NASCAR’s biggest weekend approaches.

Bottom Line

As of now, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s race weekend forecast appears split into three very different weather storylines:

Friday currently looks like the cleanest day of the weekend

Saturday carries the highest risk for practice and qualifying disruptions

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 forecast also includes thunderstorm concerns entering race day

With NASCAR’s Memorial Day weekend now under an increasing weather watch, teams and fans alike will be keeping a close eye on the radar heading into Charlotte.