NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Sees First-Time Winner at Daytona

Ryan Sieg captured his first career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory in his 424th career start on Friday night at Daytona. The 39-year-old powered his No. 38 RSS Racing Chevrolet to the win in the Winn-Dixie 250 at “The World Center of Racing.”

Austin Hill crafted up another solid performance at Daytona as he came home second after leading 22 laps and winning Stage 1. Carson Kvapil came home third after leading a race-high 50 of 105 laps.

The race was significant for being the final race before the Chase for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Like many times before, Daytona had its chaos on Friday night, which made for a shake-up in the regular-season finale.

Entering Daytona, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Brent Crews and William Salawich were both above the Chase cutoff by one point. Below the cut line by one point was JGR driver Taylor Gray, while Rajah Caruth was 15 points shy of the Chase.

After Daytona, both Gray and Caruth made it into the Chase, with assistance from some misfortunes for Crews and Salawich. Both Crews and Salawich were involved in separate multi-car crashes, which thwarted their chances of making the Chase.

Gray finished 26th and Caruth wound up 32nd, but Crews came home 35th and Salawich scored a DNF in 37th place. Caruth won Stage 2, giving him 10 points towards his effort in making the Chase on Friday night.

Parker Retzlaff and Sam Mayer also clinched spots in the Chase following Daytona. Retzlaff earned a 14th-place finish, while Mayer posted a 25th-place result.

Official NASCAR O’Reilly Series Daytona results

Winner

Ryan Sieg (RSS Racing)

Stage Winners

Stage 1: Austin Hill

Stage 2: Rajah Caruth

Top-10 Finishers

Ryan Sieg Austin Hill Carson Kvapil Anthony Alfredo Brandon Jones Justin Allgaier Brennan Poole Harrison Burton Jeb Burton Sheldon Creed

Key NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takeaways from Daytona

Ryan Sieg earned his first career win in his 424th start.

Austin Hill won Stage 1 and finished second.

Stage 1 ended with a multi-car crash involving Brent Crews, Daniel Dye, Sam Mayer, Natalie Decker, Patrick Staropoli and Josh Williams

Five-car incident on Lap 45 claimed Sammy Smith, Corey Day, William Sawalich, Jeremy Clements and Anthony Alfredo.

Stage 2 ended under caution after Austin Hill spun out on the frontstretch.

Parker Retzlaff, Sam Mayer clinched Chase spots.

William Salawich was eliminated from Chase contention after Lap 45 crash.

Brent Crews missed the Chase after being unable to recover from earlier wreck.

Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth earned Chase spots after entering Daytona below the cut line.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase begins

Here is a look at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings ahead of the first Chase race next week at Darlington. Justin Allgaier clinched the top seed after being the points leader at the end of the regular season.

Justin Allgaier Carson Kvapil (-25) Sheldon Creed (-35) Jesse Love (-40) Austin Hill (-45) Brandon Jones (-50) Corey Day (-55) Sammy Smith (-60) Parker Retzlaff (-65) Sam Mayer (-70) Taylor Gray (-75) Rajah Caruth (-80)

The Chase for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series kicks off next Saturday at the Darlington Raceway. Coverage of the Fleetio 200 can be found on The CW or listened to via the Motor Racing Network.