NASCAR Postpones Xfinity Series Race at Daytona

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers headed to Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 27, for the Wawa 250. However, they soon headed back to their haulers. Heavy rainfall forced NASCAR to postpone the race until Saturday, Aug. 28.

The race came to a halt after only 19 laps. Rain began to fall during the competition caution, sending the drivers back down pit road. The pit crews covered the cars while the track crews attempted to dry the racing surface. They made progress at first, but the rain increased in strength, forcing NASCAR to make the decision to postpone.

The Wawa 250 will resume on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports will continue to provide coverage as the Xfinity Series drivers battle for the checkered flag and a potential spot in the playoffs. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race will follow, starting at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

JR Motorsports Put On a Show Before the Rain

The Wawa 250 began with Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger on the pole. He led the field to the green flag and then jumped to the front of the pack. However, a member of the four-car JR Motorsports stable quickly began battling him.

Noah Gragson, the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro and the winner of the 2020 season-opening race at Daytona, started the race in second but jumped to the lead with a nifty pass and some help from teammate Justin Allgaier. Though Allmendinger recaptured the top spot after using the inside lane to move past Gragson.

Shortly before the lap 15 competition caution, the driver of the No. 9 passed Allmendinger once again. He raced to the front of the pack and quickly began blocking both lanes. Gragson held on to the top spot until the yellow flag waved, showcasing his skills on superspeedways.

However, Gragson will actually restart 21st when the Wawa 250 continues on Saturday, Aug. 28. He headed to the pits during the competition caution for tires and fuel, dropping him to the middle of the pack along with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst.

A Playoff Contender Headed to the Garage Early

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones entered the Wawa 250 87 points above the playoff cut line. He tied his best finish of the season at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 21, taking second behind race-winner AJ Allmendinger. This performance gave him some breathing room, but Jones still expressed the desire to win at Daytona International Speedway.

Unfortunately for the JGR driver, the race came to an early end. Debris landed on the grill of the No. 19 Toyota Supra, causing the water temperature to rise and steam to shoot out from under the hood.

Jones headed down pit road so the team could clear the debris from the grill, causing him to fall a lap down. He received the free pass during the competition caution, getting back onto the lead lap, but did not remain among his fellow drivers. Jones headed to the garage due to engine failure prior to the red flag for rainfall.

While the race will resume on Saturday, Jones will not have the opportunity to continue. He will leave Daytona International Speedway with a 40th-place finish and will try to rebound on Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway.

