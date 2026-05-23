NASCAR Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Postponed Amid Persistent Rain

Persistent rain forced NASCAR to postpone Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway until early Saturday morning. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race was originally scheduled for Friday night, but heavy rain stopped all on-track activity before the green flag officially waved.

NASCAR rescheduled the race for Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET, marking one of the earliest Truck Series start times in recent years. The race will air on FS1, along with coverage from the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Officials made the call after waiting nearly an hour for conditions to improve at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Truck Series Race Delay Creates Busy Schedule at Charlotte

Rain disrupted the entire NASCAR Truck Series schedule on Friday. NASCAR canceled practice and qualifying because of steady showers throughout the day. Officials then set the starting lineup using the NASCAR rulebook.

Corey Day earned the pole position in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. The team carried extra emotion during the weekend as it honored the late Kyle Busch, the Truck Series’ all-time wins leader. Before trucks rolled onto the track, fans and teams observed a moment of silence for Busch following his reported passing earlier in the week.

NASCAR also tried to save the Friday night race by moving the start time earlier to 7:00 p.m. ET. Trucks completed pace laps, but the rain became heavier before the race officially started. NASCAR then postponed the event to protect driver safety and maintain proper racing conditions.

The NASCAR Truck Series race now shares a packed Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The facility is also hosting Cup Series practice and qualifying, along with other NASCAR support events, during the weekend. Officials selected the early morning start as the best chance to complete the 134-lap, 201-mile race before more rain arrives.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Weather Frustrates NASCAR Fans

The weather delay quickly sparked reactions from NASCAR fans online. Many fans on the West Coast pointed out that the rescheduled race begins at 5:00 a.m. local time. Social media users joked about waking up early for “breakfast tacos and truck racing,” while others planned to record the race and watch it later.

Some fans questioned the unusual start time. Kaden posted, “Why so early? D*** us West Coast fans.” Others understood the decision because Charlotte Motor Speedway faces a full day of NASCAR activity on Saturday.

Forecasts still show a strong chance of rain during the weekend. Reports indicate the area could receive more showers Saturday, creating another challenge for NASCAR officials and teams.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has experienced weather delays before, but this NASCAR Truck Series postponement stands out because of the crowded race weekend schedule. Teams also face extra pressure after losing practice and qualifying sessions. Drivers and crews now enter the race with limited track time and must rely heavily on simulator preparation and notes from previous events.

NASCAR Truck Series Drivers Face Tough Early Morning Challenge

Saturday’s early start creates a different routine for NASCAR Truck Series teams. Crews must prepare trucks before sunrise while drivers adjust to racing much earlier than usual.

Corey Day will start from the front row and hopes to take advantage of his strong starting position in race No. 10 of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Teams now wait to see if weather conditions finally allow NASCAR to complete the event without more interruptions.

Despite the inconvenience, many fans plan to tune in for the unusual morning race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Truck Series remains known for aggressive racing and close finishes, and officials hope the weather finally gives drivers a chance to put on a full show Saturday morning.