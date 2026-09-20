NASCAR Race Today: Why the Cup Series Is Quiet on Sunday After Bristol Chaos

No NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled today, Sunday, September 20, 2026. The NASCAR race schedule is quiet after a busy Bristol weekend that ended with Joey Logano winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday.

The break is part of the planned NASCAR schedule and is not due to rain or a late cancellation. Bristol hosted three straight nights of national-series racing, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racing Thursday, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series racing Friday, and the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend Saturday.

The next Cup Series race comes at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 27. That gives teams a short break before the next NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

NASCAR Race Today: What Happened at Bristol

The NASCAR race weekend at Bristol produced major changes across the playoff picture. Jake Garcia won Thursday’s UNOH 250, earning his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory in his 94th start.

Garcia led 104 of the 250 laps and passed Stewart Friesen for the lead on Lap 230. Bayley Currey finished second, while Friesen was third. Polesitter Layne Riggs led 135 laps and won the first two stages but finished 32nd after losing laps with a loose wheel. Riggs still held the Truck Series Chase lead after the race.

Sheldon Creed then won Friday’s Food City 300 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. A late pit call gave Creed fresh tires for the overtime restart, and he used them to beat William Sawalich by 0.253 seconds.

The victory was Creed’s second in the first three races of the Chase and moved him 11 points ahead of Justin Allgaier in the playoff standings.

The NASCAR Cup Series provided the biggest finish Saturday night. Joey Logano won the 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night Race after moving past Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs late in the race. Logano led 93 laps, while Ryan Blaney led 202 laps before a late crash ended his race. Kyle Larson finished second and moved into the Cup Series Chase lead by one point over Denny Hamlin.

Why There Is No NASCAR Cup Series Race Today

The NASCAR Cup Series is not racing today because the Bristol event was scheduled for Saturday night. NASCAR’s official schedule lists the Bass Pro Shops Night Race for Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET, leaving Sunday as an off day before the teams travel to Kansas Speedway.

The Bristol race also created a difficult night for Blaney. He had led 202 laps and won Stage 2 before contact with Hocevar sent his No. 12 Ford into the outside wall with 43 laps remaining. Blaney entered Bristol fourth in the Chase standings and was 33 points behind the leader before the race.

Fans can still watch NASCAR race replays and coverage while the Cup Series is off. NASCAR’s television schedule includes re-air coverage during the week before the series returns to the track.

NASCAR Schedule: What Comes Next at Kansas

The next NASCAR Cup Series race is the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 27. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET, with USA Network coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Kansas one day earlier in the Race to Stop Suicide 200, which starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series also races at Kansas on Friday night, with the Menards 150 scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series does not race at Kansas and returns October 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

So, there is no NASCAR race today, but the NASCAR schedule is already building toward another important playoff weekend. Bristol produced wins for Garcia, Creed, and Logano, while the Cup Series points battle tightened ahead of Kansas. The NASCAR Cup Series returns Sunday, September 27, for the Hollywood Casino 400.