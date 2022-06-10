California NASCAR Fans Have a New Way To Show Their Support

The NASCAR fans in California have a new way to show their support of stock car racing. They can now purchase specialty license plates with the NASCAR stripes and a message reading “NASCAR Drives for Parks.”

The sanctioning body announced the news on June 9 with a press release. NASCAR also explained that it had partnered with the California Natural Resources Agency to make this endeavor possible. The license plates will help generate funds for both California’s Outdoors for All initiative and The NASCAR Foundation.

The license plates are available for California residents at NASCARplates.com. The fans that head to Sonoma Raceway for the June 11-12 race weekend will also have the opportunity to sign up for their new plates while preparing to watch the Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series drivers battle for the win.

“This is a wonderful way for NASCAR fans in California to not only show their love of NASCAR, but also make a tremendous impact,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “This initiative aligns with The NASCAR Foundation’s mission, and we’re excited to provide opportunities for greater access for Californians to the natural wonders of their state.”

NASCAR Will Showcase the Plates Early

Digital versions of the specialty plates are available to view on social media and on multiple websites. There will also be a physical version on display during the packed race weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

As part of the announcement, NASCAR confirmed that there will be specialty plates making laps around the track. These plates will be on the Toyota Camry TRD pace car as it leads the field around the road course prior to the green flag and on caution laps.

“Putting the new NASCAR license plates on cars will help kids and adults from all our communities get outdoors and improve their physical, emotional, and mental health,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Launching these specialty plates gives NASCAR fans a way to support racing, outdoor activities, and California parks.”

Another Sport Used a Similar Method To Raise Money

"This will give everybody in Nevada, not just Southern Nevada, but the entire state, the ability to get a Raiders license plate for their car." The Raiders and the Nevada DMV are releasing branded specialty license plates: https://t.co/cnhEW60ZYD pic.twitter.com/DZOPxIO9PK — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) January 9, 2019

While NASCAR will use these specialty California license plates to raise money for its foundation, an NFL franchise uses a similar method to support its foundation. The Las Vegas Raiders have specialty plates available in Nevada.

The NFL team unveiled its new pursuit back in 2019. The Raiders partnered with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to create the specialty plates. These silver and black plates featured the Raiders emblem and the phrase “Commitment to Excellence” They also included the letters “AL” next to the numbers as a nod to the late owner, Al Davis.

The announced cost of the personalized plates in 2019 was $62. $30 was set to go directly to benefit the Raiders Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Silver and Black. This foundation is committed to increasing community and civic health through the support of the military and youth development.

The pricing has changed in the time since the announcement. The plates are now $61, but fans can personalize them for an additional $35. Additionally, only $25 from the fee will now go directly to the Raiders Foundation.

