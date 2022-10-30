NASCAR Reviewing Post-Race Fight at Martinsville Speedway

Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones was the biggest story after the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. However, NASCAR is shifting its focus to a post-race altercation on pit road.

Footage surfaced on October 29 of the aftermath of a fight between Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and Jordan Anderson Racing’s Myatt Snider. No one knew how it started at the time, but the NBC cameras provided more information on the morning of October 30. They showed Hill spinning Snider late in the playoff race after making the field three-wide.

ICYMI: The incident on-track between @_AustinHill and @MyattSnider came back to pit road after the race where Hill punched Snider leading to an alteration.#NASCAR is reviewing the incident.#NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ycpvKHwSko — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 30, 2022

The cameras also showed a long-distance view of the drivers after the race. This was the only view, but it showed Hill punching Snider very hard in the face. The driver of the No. 21 then went after Snider and continued the fight.

“Now what’s gotten everyone’s attention is the discussion afterward,” said NBC Sports reporter Dave Burns. “The two drivers appear to be having a discussion and then what happens next, well, we’ll let you draw your own conclusion. NASCAR has seen this footage in the last 30 minutes and have told us that they are going to be talking to both teams and drivers about the incident that took place there.”

Hill Provided Brief Comments About the Fight

While no one had all of the details in the immediate aftermath of the fight, there were still questions. FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, in particular, talked to Hill after the race and asked for more information.

“Well, I’m standing at my car, and somebody came up to me,” Hill told Pockrass. “Starts running their mouth. I kept warning them to walk away. I mean, I’m already mad that I’m not in the playoffs and about situations that happened on the race track.

“And they just kept on and kept on and kept on,” Hill continued. “And they ended up saying the right words that pissed me off enough. And some things happened.”

Pockrass was also able to briefly talk to Snider after the fight took place. The driver of the No. 31 told the longtime reporter that he had “tried to have a civil discussion” with Hill.

There Could Be Potential Discipline From NASCAR

NASCAR officials did not indicate whether there would be any penalties or discipline issued after the fight on pit road. The spokesperson only noted that the officials would talk to Hill, Snider, and their teams.

If there are penalties assessed, they will be announced ahead of the trip to Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR generally announces penalties every Tuesday afternoon. This trend will continue as questions remain about the sanctioning body’s response to Hill punching Snider.

Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr. both weighed in about the incident during the NBC pre-race show. Earnhardt called it a “hell of a punch.” Though he and Burton also noted that NASCAR will not like the incident. They indicated that Hill could receive something from the sanctioning body.

Whether Hill receives a fine, suspension, or no penalty at all remains unknown. This information will not be available until NASCAR provides an update on Tuesday, November 1.