NASCAR Inspection Clears Kansas Cars, But Four Teams Faced a Nervous Wait

NASCAR sent the Kansas Speedway cars of Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron to its Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further inspection after Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, and all four cars were later cleared without penalties.

NASCAR confirmed Wednesday that all four cars passed deeper inspection with no issues. The NASCAR inspection covered parts and systems that officials cannot fully examine during the normal post-race process.

The review included engines, transmissions, suspension, and fuel systems. The cars also underwent additional inspections at the Research and Development Center. With no violations found, the four teams avoided fines, points penalties, or other sanctions heading into the final six races of the 2026 season.

NASCAR R&D Center Inspection Ends Without Penalties

NASCAR uses its R&D Center to give officials more time and specialized equipment to examine cars after a race. NASCAR routinely rotates cars between teams and manufacturers, so being selected does not mean officials found a rules violation at the track.

The four Kansas cars came from four different teams and three manufacturers. Chastain drove the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Hamlin the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Blaney the No. 12 Team Penske Ford and Byron the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Officials can remove engines for controlled dynamometer testing, where they measure horsepower, torque, and overall power output. NASCAR also measures and checks individual parts against the rules.

The four cars cleared the NASCAR inspection without penalties. Past seasons’ R&D Center inspections led to significant penalties, such as large points deductions, fines, and crew-chief suspensions. None of those penalties followed the Kansas race.

NASCAR Kansas Speedway Results Put Playoff Drivers Under Pressure

The NASCAR Kansas Speedway results left the four drivers in different positions heading into the final six races.

Hamlin finished strong and remains second in the standings, 26 points behind Kyle Larson. Blaney produced one of the race’s bigger drives after starting 25th because rain canceled qualifying. He finished fifth, led four laps and scored 37 points. He now sits fifth in the Chase standings, 91 points behind Larson.

Byron started eighth and finished seventh, scoring 39 points. The result moved him to 12th in the Chase, 158 points behind Larson.

Chastain started 13th and finished 15th. Trackhouse Racing did not place a car in the 2026 Chase, leaving Chastain 19th in the overall standings.

NASCAR Playoffs Shift to Las Vegas After Kansas Inspection

The NASCAR playoffs now move to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with six races remaining in the 2026 season. Larson leads the standings, while Hamlin remains close behind. Blaney’s recovery at Kansas also showed the No. 12 team’s ability to gain positions after starting deep in the field.

For Hendrick Motorsports, Byron enters the next race without a technical penalty hanging over the No. 24 team. Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing also avoid losing points during an important part of the Chase.

Trackhouse Racing faces a different situation. Chastain is outside the Chase, but the No. 1 Chevrolet still has the chance to finish the season with strong results.

The NASCAR R&D Center process has now closed the Kansas inspection case for all four cars. The focus returns to the track, with Las Vegas next on the Cup Series schedule.