NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Inspection Leaves Kansas Speedway With One Last Twist

Kyle Larson’s dominant NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway is official after NASCAR completed post-race inspection without finding any issues. Larson led 235 of 267 laps, won both stages and scored 76 points in the Hollywood Casino 400.

He also moved 26 points ahead of Denny Hamlin in the Chase standings. However, NASCAR post-race inspection did not end the work for everyone. Four playoff cars were selected for further engine testing at the NASCAR Research and Development Center.

The move adds another step before the series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.

NASCAR Post-Race Inspection Clears Larson

NASCAR post-race inspection cleared Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway. Veteran reporter Claire B. Lang reported from the garage: “NASCAR Cup Series post-race inspection is complete at Kansas Speedway. All clear. No issues. Four cars are coming back to the R&D Center for engine dyno: Nos. 11, 24, 1, 12.”

Larson will keep his race-winning car at the track and will not send it to Concord for further testing. The four selected cars belong to Hamlin, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney.

The selection gives NASCAR Cup Series teams from all three manufacturers another compliance check. Hamlin and Blaney finished inside the top five, Byron finished seventh and Chastain finished 15th.

NASCAR Engine Testing Adds Another Check

The four engines will undergo dynamometer testing at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center. NASCAR uses the dyno to measure engine power and check the engines against the Next Gen rules.

Officials can also take apart selected engines to check displacement, compression, valve locations and other sealed parts. The testing is a standard compliance process and does not mean NASCAR has found a violation.

A failed inspection could lead to penalties, points deductions, suspensions or engine confiscation. NASCAR announced no such penalty after Kansas.

With six races remaining after Las Vegas, additional engine testing makes compliance checks important for drivers fighting through the Chase.

NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Las Vegas

Larson took control of the NASCAR Cup Series championship picture with his Kansas win. He regained the lead from Chase Briscoe with seven laps remaining and finished 0.565 seconds ahead of Austin Cindric. Hamlin finished third, Briscoe fourth and Blaney fifth.

The race included five cautions for 26 laps. Briscoe led 23 laps after Larson brushed the wall, but Larson later closed the gap after Briscoe reported his Toyota went loose.

For Larson, the win marked his fourth career victory at Kansas Speedway and his second win of the 2026 Chase.

“What a day. I thought we’d have a good shot. I didn’t think that we’d have a max-points type of day.”

The NASCAR Cup Series now moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.