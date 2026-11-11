NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Issues Cryptic Message After Deleting Social Media Posts

Brad Keselowski erased nearly all of his social media history this week, and the NASCAR driver on Wednesday gave a cryptic message in response to a question about why he took the sudden action.

With his time at RFK Racing over and no 2027 destination announced, the purge has fueled fresh questions about where Keselowski is headed — and when he’ll say.

Keselowski addressed the cleanup Wednesday in an interview with FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass.

“I’m not a look-back guy. I’m a look-forward guy,” Keselowski said. “And although I haven’t got everything done yet for the forward part, as it gets closer, it just consumes all my time, energy and mental space.”

Told by Pockrass that his feeds are “all gone,” Keselowski replied, “Yes. On to the next chapter, my friend.”

Brad Keselowski Explains Social Media Wipe

The wipe came to light on Nov. 11. “It appears that all previous posts have been removed from his X, Instagram and Facebook pages,” The Athletic‘s Jordan Bianchi wrote that morning.

Fans lamented the loss of his 2012 Daytona “Fire!” tweet from the backstretch. In their place sits a single photo of himself alongside race cars from different stages of his career, captioned “Proud of where I’ve been. Ready for what’s next.”

Asked why he did it, Keselowski answered, cryptically.

“There were some significant professional reasons to make sure that whatever next opportunity I have to announce, when it’s time to announce it, isn’t burdened by any of the past,” he said, as quoted by Pockrass.

Keselowski also addressed the chatter over his fire tweet.

“I saw some social comments about my fire tweet disappearing, but none of it was deleted. It’s all archived. So when I want to bring it back, I can,” Keselowski said.

Pockrass asked whether old opinions were the problem.

“Well, no, there’s not necessarily opinions, but probably more so a lot of imagery and photography of different race vehicles and things that have achieved or not achieved, crashed,” Keselowski said. “And where I’m going and the things that I’m doing, I want to stand on its own.”

Brad Keselowski’s Future After RFK Racing Exit

RFK Racing announced on Sept. 29 that Keselowski would leave the No. 6 Ford after the 2026 season. He had driven the car and co-owned the team since 2022. Keselowski wanted to keep driving for years. The team wanted a faster shift into competition management.

On Oct. 31, the sides reached a mutual agreement at Martinsville. Keselowski becomes a passive investor, free to drive for any team or manufacturer.

He is “nowhere near ready to be done as a driver,” with “a lot I want to accomplish,” he has said, according to Racer.

After the Homestead-Miami finale, Keselowski posted a season-recap thread. “What’s next for me: I’m not sure yet, lots of soul searching and listening to do, but you can be sure I’ll have something to share with you in the next 60 days,” he wrote.

Asked if he had made a decision, Keselowski told Pockrass, “No. But one will come soon. I’m pretty confident I’ll have something here in the next 30, 60 days. And it’ll be fun and exciting. I guess you’ll have to wait and see.”

Keselowski, born Feb. 12, 1984, in Rochester Hills, Michigan, entered NASCAR’s Truck Series in 2004. He won the 2010 Nationwide Series title, then took the 2012 Cup Series championship with Team Penske.

He has 36 Cup wins, most in Penske’s No. 2 Ford, plus 39 in the second-tier series and one in Trucks. As an owner, he helped launch Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe at Brad Keselowski Racing.

Keselowski married Paige White in February 2017, and the couple has four children. Online speculation tied the wipe to a reported separation and custody filing, but his own comments cited only professional reasons.