NASCAR Star Joey Logano Shares Emotional Family News After Long Journey

NASCAR star Joey Logano and his wife, Brittany, have completed the adoption of two foster children, expanding their family to seven.

The couple shared the news on Thursday, October 22, 2026, through an Instagram video showing their adoption ceremony.

They also shared a Bible verse that reflects their journey and faith. The adoption brings a new chapter for the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and his family.

The couple welcomed three children, Hudson, Jameson, and Emilia, before opening their home to two foster children.

They welcomed the two foster children into their home earlier in 2026 after years of discussing foster care.

The couple has not shared the adopted children’s names or ages. Brittany described the moment as the start of a permanent future together, while Joey credited faith for guiding their decision.

Joey Logano Adoption News Brings Family to Seven

Joey and Brittany Logano announced their foster care journey in May 2026, revealing they had become licensed foster parents and welcomed two children into their home. Joey and Brittany were already raising three children, Hudson, Jameson and Emilia, before welcoming two foster children into their home and later adopting them.

The Joey Logano adoption announcement marks the completion of a journey the couple had considered for years. In May, Joey explained that they had often questioned whether they could manage foster care alongside their busy lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Logano (@joeylogano)

“We talked about it for years and talked yourself out of it for many… being busy and can we really handle all of that. Eventually, you know what, you just felt like we kept getting called back to it,” he said.

The couple shared the adoption news on Thursday with a Bible verse from Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

The children’s names and ages remain private.

Brittany Logano Shares Emotional Adoption Message

Brittany Logano reflected on the adoption in the couple’s announcement, describing the end of the waiting period as the beginning of a permanent family life.

“After many days of limbo and uncertainty, today is day one of forever. For your Dad and I, day one of forever was a while ago, we both knew that you were our babies almost immediately after meeting you,” she said.

Joey also spoke about the role faith played in the decision.

“Basically, all of this is just God’s blessing, basically love him and let him take the steering wheel,” he said. “Sometimes you want to control our lives and control everything we can, but in this case, we let go, and he guided us to the right place, for sure, with you guys.”

Joey has also credited Brittany for helping the family manage the demands of foster care alongside his racing schedule.

“You gotta have a badass wife. That’s a big piece of it. My wife is a total rockstar who can handle a lot,” he said in May. “Is it harder? Yeah. Is it worth it? Absolutely. I’d do it again 100 more times.”

Joey Logano Foundation Supports Foster Children

The Joey Logano adoption news also connects with the couple’s work supporting children in foster care. Through the Joey Logano Foundation, they have supported organizations that help children and young adults who are preparing to leave the foster care system.

These programs focus on helping young people gain life skills, access education and build stable lives as they move toward adulthood.

The couple’s decision to become foster parents followed years of conversations and involvement in efforts to support children facing difficult circumstances. Their own experience brought those efforts into their home.

Alongside his racing career, he and Brittany now have a family of seven following the adoption.

The couple have presented the adoption as the start of a lasting chapter for their family. Their announcement confirmed the legal milestone while keeping the children’s personal details private.