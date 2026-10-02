NASCAR Starting Lineup Rule Faces Fresh Trouble as Officials Consider Major Change

NASCAR is reviewing the formula it uses to set the starting lineup when weather cancels qualifying, but the rule is unlikely to change during the 2026 Cup Series season.

Mike Forde, NASCAR’s vice president of racing communications, explained the issue on the latest Hauler Talk episode. Rain canceled qualifying at Darlington, Bristol and Kansas, forcing NASCAR to use the formula in three of the first four Chase races.

The current NASCAR starting lineup formula uses 70% of a team’s most recent race finish and 30% of owner points. Forde said NASCAR wants to avoid changing the rule during the 10-race Chase, even as officials review other options for 2027.

NASCAR Starting Lineup Formula Under Review

NASCAR created the current starting lineup formula after teams raised concerns about using only owner points. Forde said the goal was to stop poor finishes in early superspeedway races from creating a chain reaction when qualifying later gets canceled.

“When we started this, it might’ve been even in 2020 during the pandemic, when we didn’t have practice qualifying. This is how we set the field.”

Forde explained that the current NASCAR starting lineup formula gives recent performance more weight while still considering the full season.

“And so that’s kind of how it evolved to what we have now, which is 70% of the metric is based on your most previous race, most recent finish in the previous race. And then 30% is owner points,” he said.

NASCAR has used the same formula throughout the 2026 season when weather cancels qualifying.

NASCAR Used the Rule Three Times in the Chase

Rain has made NASCAR’s starting-lineup formula a major part of the 2026 Chase. Qualifying was canceled at Darlington, Bristol and Kansas, meaning NASCAR used the metric to set the starting fields.

“Then that is also when you cancel the qualifying for inclement weather; that’s how we’re going to set the field,” Forde said. “So that has been the case throughout the whole season. We wanted to be consistent, keep it going through the Chase.”

He added, “We had to use the metric for Darlington, use it again in Bristol. And now we use it again in Kansas. So three of the first four races, we’ve used the metric to set the field.”

Forde also pointed to Ryan Blaney as an example of a driver who still scored stage points after starting deep in the field.

“Ryan Blaney, it’s happened to him twice, and he was able to get stage points both times,” Forde said. “And so we’re seeing drivers not be too adversely affected by it, although some have, like Tyler Reddick.”

NASCAR Starting Lineup Changes Could Come in 2027

NASCAR is not expected to change the starting lineup formula during the current Chase. Forde said officials want to avoid having two different sets of rules during the 10-race postseason.

“I just wanted to bring it up. We do continue to talk about it, but it’s very highly unlikely we will change this season,” Forde said.

NASCAR is still studying possible changes through a working group led by Kyle McKinney. Officials are considering a return to owner points or a different split in the current formula.

“So a lot of different things, I would venture a guess there will be some kind of change in the off-season.”

He added that NASCAR is taking fan feedback seriously. However, the current rule will likely remain for the next six Chase races.

“For all those that are getting frustrated by it, we hear you. We’re working on it, but unlikely to have any change in the next six races.”