Supercomputer Makes Bold Prediction About the Maple Leafs’ 2026-27 Season

A supercomputer has delivered a bold projection for the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. The supercomputer offered a glimpse at what could be in store for the Toronto, who have high expectations. It expects the Maple Leafs to make the playoffs, but exit early.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing 2025-26 season, in which the team missed the playoffs. As a result, there was a front office and roster overhaul. One positive that came out of the Leafs’ season was winning the NHL Draft Lottery.

The Leafs selected Gavin McKenna with the 1st overall draft selection. New general manager John Chayka also bolstered the roster through free agency and trades.

Among the new additions are Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, and Nick Paul. One would expect that the championship pedigree, particularly with Bobrovsky, could help Toronto’s chances.

Still, the supercomputer does not expect a deep playoff run from Toronto.

According to a supercomputer study conducted by CanadaSportsBetting, the Leafs are projected for an early playoff exit. It is unfortunately a result that Leafs Nation has grown tired of seeing.

Supercomputer Not Optimistic About the Maple Leafs’ 2026-27 NHL Season

While the Maple Leafs now have depth at every position. But the supercomputer still expects a tough playoff path.

The supercomputer study conducted by CanadaSportsBetting utilizes a combination of mathematical algorithms and AI to project the results of both the NHL season and Stanley Cup playoffs.

The projections are made using real-world data points to simulate 10,000 potential outcomes for the 2026-27 NHL season. It then uses team ratings to set the odds for each outcome.

Despite the Leafs’ improved roster, the supercomputer projects they will finish third in the Atlantic Division. The projected Atlantic Division standings are as follows:

1. Florida Panthers

2. Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Based on the standings, Toronto would match up with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round of the playoffs. The Leafs have defeated the Lightning in the playoffs once before. However, the supercomputer gives Tampa the edge in this matchup.

The supercomputer gives the Lightning a slight edge with a 53% win probability to advance to the second round. The study projects Tampa to lose that series.

If the supercomputer ends up being correct, Leafs Nation may face another offseason filled with uncertainty and speculation about Auston Matthews‘ future.

Leafs’ Atlantic Division Rival Projected to Win the Stanley Cup

CanadaSportsBetting’s supercomputer study, the Leafs’ Atlantic Division rival, the Florida Panthers, are projected to win the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers are projected to defeat the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Florida is also projected to defeat the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and reigning champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, on their way to the Finals.

If successful, the Panthers will have won their third Stanley Cup in four seasons. That remarkable feat would put Florida among the legendary NHL dynasties with multiple championships in a short span.

The study also projects another surprise. Last season’s runner-up, the Vegas Golden Knights, are projected to lose to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.