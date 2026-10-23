Wild Finish in NASCAR Talladega Truck Race: Late Crashes Spark Chaos

Sammy Smith won the Talladega Truck race for his first career victory after a late Thomas Annunziata crash and a final-lap wreck. Smith won a race hit by wrecks before the final restart and again at the white flag, with two races left on the Truck Series schedule.

The 22-year-old claimed the first Truck Series victory of his career, and Kaden Honeycutt now holds a 43-point lead over Layne Riggs, according to NASCAR reporter Jordan Bianchi. Smith won hours after announcing a full-time move to the series for next year, according to reporter Seth Eggert.

No injuries were reported. Annunziata, the reigning ARCA Menards Series champion, climbed out of his No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota under his own power, according to Bianchi’s earlier report.

“Heartbreak and a big hit for ARCA champion Thomas Annunziata,” NASCAR on FOX reported.

When the white flag flew, multiple trucks wrecked while the field still raced under green, according to NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck. The race stayed green through the checkered flag. Early reports did not name the drivers caught in the final-lap wreck.

Smith drove the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to the win. Honeycutt finished fifth and Riggs eighth, according to a report from Matt Weaver.

How TRICON Garage’s Thomas Annunziata Crashed at Talladega

Annunziata fought for the lead in the outside lane when a bump draft got his truck loose. He slammed the outside wall entering Turn 1 and bounced off it, according to video posted by NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Grant Enfinger, driving the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet, then plowed into the side of Annunziata’s truck. Caution flew with seven laps remaining. Enfinger’s truck sustained heavy damage, according to reporter Jonathan Fjeld.

Several accounts have Annunziata’s TRICON Garage teammate, Kaden Honeycutt, pushing him through the draft. Honeycutt apologized over the radio and said Austin Green had pushed him too hard, according to an account from Doug Turnbull.

Annunziata began the day at the rear of the field, sent there before the green flag for unapproved adjustments and a flat-tire replacement, according to Jayski‘s Talladega Truck Series reporting. He later worked his way into the lead pack.

Annunziata’s truck caught fire under caution at Lime Rock Park on July 11 while he ran second, and he went to a hospital for evaluation, according to NASCAR.com‘s medical update. Enfinger took the checkered flag that day, according to NASCAR.com.

TRICON Garage cleared and released him later that day.

“I really appreciate all the messages and concern after yesterday,” Annunziata wrote on social media. “Just swallowed a little fire, that’s all,” he added.

Spire Motorsports’ Sammy Smith Wins After Final-Lap Wreck

Stewart Friesen slowed with an issue off Turn 2 on Lap 17 and trucks piled in behind him, with Kris Wright absorbing a heavy blow and Tony Stewart and Cleetus McFarland among those swept up, according to Racing News reporter Shane Walters. The red flag ended Stage 1, which Gio Ruggiero won.

Tanner Gray won Stage 2, and leaders over the afternoon included Honeycutt, Ty Majeski and Riggs, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass’s post on X.

Smith ran at the front late, holding the lead with roughly 13 laps to go and again with 10 remaining.