Spire Motorsports has ruled out a 2027 Indianapolis 500 debut for NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar, despite growing interest in seeing the young driver compete in the famous open-wheel race.

Team CEO Jeff Dickerson confirmed that discussions have taken place with TWG Motorsports, which also owns Andretti Global’s IndyCar program.

However, the team wants to see more discipline from Hocevar before considering an IndyCar opportunity. The 23-year-old has made no secret of his interest in racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including the possibility of completing the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double.

His growing popularity and first NASCAR Cup Series victory have also increased attention around his future. Still, Spire Motorsports believes the timing is not right.

Carson Hocevar Indy 500 Plans Ruled Out for 2027

Dickerson confirmed that Spire Motorsports has discussed a possible Indianapolis 500 opportunity for Hocevar with TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss.

“Sure, sure, and it’s something that he wants to do and I know [TWG CEO] Dan [Towriss] and I have talked about it, but yeah for sure,” Dickerson said.

He also explained that the discussions have continued, although the team has not reached a point where it can commit to the project.

“But yeah we’ve talked about it for sure and I know it’s something that Dan has said when the time is right that we can do, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”

When asked whether Hocevar could make his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2027, Dickerson gave a direct answer.

“It’s not going to be in 2027, no.”

The ownership connection between Spire Motorsports and Andretti Global provides a possible route for the project. However, the team has not announced any plans or confirmed a future race date.

Spire Motorsports Wants More Discipline From Carson Hocevar

Dickerson identified Hocevar’s driving discipline as a major factor behind the decision to delay an Indy 500 opportunity.

The Spire CEO said the team wants to see “a little more discipline in [Hocevar’s] race craft” before placing him in an IndyCar.

He also raised safety concerns, explaining that Hocevar “could actually hurt himself in those cars.”

IndyCar racing presents a different challenge from the NASCAR Cup Series. Drivers compete in open-wheel machines that can exceed 200 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hocevar has already shown interest in the Indianapolis 500. During the 2026 race week, he visited the track on Wednesday and watched practice from Andretti Global’s pit area.

The Michigan native also discussed his desire to compete in the event and potentially complete the Memorial Day double with NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

However, Spire Motorsports wants to see further progress before allowing Carson Hocevar to pursue the Indy 500.

Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Success Comes With Controversy

Hocevar’s 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign delivered important results for Spire Motorsports. He secured his first Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway and helped the organization achieve its highest merchandise sales.

He finished third in trackside merchandise sales, behind only Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Dickerson acknowledged the attention surrounding the driver.

“And it doesn’t hurt that Carson is in the news just about every week, right?”

However, Hocevar also experienced several controversial moments during the season. Spire suspended him for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway after he was involved in a brake-checking incident with Austin Cindric at Martinsville Speedway.

Despite the suspension, Hocevar attended championship weekend, spoke with reporters and attracted fans seeking autographs.

Dickerson also addressed how the attention surrounding Hocevar affects the organization.

“So whether he needs to be or not, I don’t think that hurts [the team’s growth]. I think we’re still in a place where there is no such thing as bad publicity at this stage of our game. We know that we’ll change, but where we’re at in our journey, we’re in it every week.”

Spire also sent two drivers into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the first time since the team’s establishment in 2018.

Spire Motorsports has not closed the door on a future Indianapolis 500 appearance, but the team wants to see better race craft and greater discipline before considering the move. The 2027 opportunity, however, is officially off the table.