NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar Hit With Harsh Message From Indy 500 Team Boss

Andretti Global team principal Ron Ruzewski ruled out Carson Hocevar for a place in the Indianapolis 500 in 2027, warning that the controversial NASCAR driver would become a “distraction.”

Those Thursday comments close what looked like a short road to Indianapolis — Hocevar’s Spire Motorsports shares a parent company, TWG Motorsports, with Andretti — and raise the bigger question of when, if ever, Hocevar could fulfill his ambition to drive in the iconic race.

Fórmula 360 summarized Ruzewski’s comments on social media, and his remarks were harsh. Andretti’s 2027 focus remains full-time drivers Kyle Kirkwood, Will Power and Marcus Ericsson, the latter two Indy 500 winners. “Three is the magic number, unless there’s a distinct value add for us,” Ruzewski said, according to RACER.

A fourth entry would come only at the direction of TWG leadership, for a proven contender such as Colton Herta or another Indy veteran. Ruzewski dismissed the Hocevar speculation just as quickly. “Maybe someday, but right now, absolutely not for multiple reasons,” he said.

“I’m not trying to put anyone down, but only a handful of people could add value to a team. It can quickly become a distraction,” Fórmula 360 quoted Ruzewski as saying. “If you do it, you do it right, and you should get that driver some track time at Phoenix (at the March race) to practice pit stops and have at least one race to prepare.”

Hocevar has made his interest in the Indy 500 quite clear. The 23-year-old, who earned his first Cup victory at Talladega in April, visited Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May and said, “I would absolutely love to do it some day and enjoy it,” according to RACER.

A Michigan native who grew up a Bryan Clauson fan, he has called the 500 “by far the coolest race.”

Distraction Warning on Hocevar Indy 500 Bid

“A fourth car at Indy needs to be value-added and not a distraction,” Ruzewski told Motorsport.com in March. He defined value add as a driver who can help the other three win or take the race himself, and said only a handful of people qualify.

Preparation is the other piece. A fourth-car driver, Ruzewski said, should race at Phoenix in March to practice pit stops and gain at least one race of experience, the way Juan Pablo Montoya did in the Indianapolis Grand Prix when Ruzewski worked at Penske. Without that groundwork, the car “can quickly also become a distraction,” he said.

Ruzewski did not list his “multiple reasons” for Hocevar. Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson, who ruled out a 2027 Indy 500 start, offered one of his own.

The team wants “a little more discipline in [Hocevar’s] race craft,” Dickerson said, citing the risk of injury in an Indy car, according to Sports Business Journal.

Hocevar’s 2026 season ended with a suspension. Spire announced Nov. 3 that it was suspending Hocevar for the Homestead finale after he repeatedly brake-checked Austin Cindric at Martinsville.

Hocevar’s Indy 500 Path Through NASCAR History

Crossovers are not new. Tony Stewart completed all 1,100 miles in 2001, finishing sixth at Indianapolis and third at Charlotte, and remains the only driver to do it, according to Fox Sports. Kurt Busch finished sixth at Indy in 2014 but 40th at Charlotte.

AJ Allmendinger, who made his 500th Cup start in June, ran the 2013 Indy 500 for Team Penske, starting fifth and finishing seventh. Kyle Larson tried the Double in 2024 and 2025, and his second attempt ended with crashes in both races. He has since called the Double “logistically too tough”.

Any Hocevar start would collide with the calendar. The Indy 500 is scheduled for May 30, 2027 — the same day as the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hocevar would have to attempt the Double or give up one of the races.

The Indianapolis checkered flag typically falls roughly two hours and 45 minutes before the Charlotte green flag, assuming no lengthy delays. Ruzewski’s preparation plan fits more easily. IndyCar races at Phoenix on March 13, with the Cup Series following there March 14, and the Indy 500 Open Test is May 4-5.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Dickerson said.