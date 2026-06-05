NASCAR Team Hit With Penalties Following Nashville Superspeedway Drama

NASCAR has handed down a suspension to two ThorSport Racing crew members following a loose wheel violation during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. The penalties were announced on Wednesday after officials reviewed the incident from the Allegiance 200 held on May 29. NASCAR determined that the wheel separation violated its safety rules and issued standard penalties under the rule book.

The incident involved the No. 99 Ford driven by Ben Rhodes, a former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion and current playoff contender. Although Rhodes finished the race without further issues, the detached wheel prompted a caution under green-flag conditions.

NASCAR did not fine the team or deduct points, but the NASCAR penalty removes two key members of the ThorSport Racing pit crew. The decision highlights the organization’s continued focus on pit road safety and loose wheel violations as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series enters a critical stage of the season.

NASCAR Suspension Forces ThorSport Racing Crew Changes

The NASCAR suspension applies to ThorSport Racing jackman Evan Clay and rear tire changer Pedro Martinez. Both crew members have been suspended for the next two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship races.

According to NASCAR’s official penalty report, the violation falls under Sections 8.8.10.4.A and D of the rule book. “These sections cover the loss and separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from a vehicle during an event.”

The suspensions will remain in effect through the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on June 16, 2026. NASCAR did not issue fines or remove championship points from Ben Rhodes or ThorSport Racing.

ThorSport Racing had not released a public statement following the announcement.

Loose Wheel Violation at Nashville Superspeedway Triggers NASCAR Penalty

The loose wheel violation occurred after a pit stop during the race at Nashville Superspeedway. The wheel separated from Rhodes’ truck under green-flag conditions and rolled free on the track, resulting in a caution period.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause injuries or involve other competitors. However, NASCAR considers detached wheels a major safety concern because race vehicles operate at extremely high speeds.

This NASCAR penalty follows a pattern of strict enforcement. Earlier this season, crew members from Ross Chastain’s team received two-race suspensions after a wheel came off at Circuit of the Americas. Several Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams also faced similar penalties after detached-wheel incidents at Texas Motor Speedway in 2023.

NASCAR has repeatedly emphasized that proper wheel installation is essential for pit road safety and competitor protection.

ThorSport Racing Faces Challenge in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Push

The suspension comes at a difficult time for ThorSport Racing as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series approaches the middle of its 2026 season.

Ben Rhodes entered Nashville Superspeedway as a serious championship contender thanks to consistent top-10 finishes and strong qualifying performances. The No. 99 truck showed competitive speed throughout the weekend before the pit road issue changed the team’s plans.

Replacing a jackman and a rear tire changer is not an easy task. Both positions are critical during pit stops, and replacement crew members must meet NASCAR certification requirements before they can compete.

ThorSport Racing will use substitute personnel beginning with this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile. The organization will try to maintain its performance while serving the NASCAR suspension.

The NASCAR penalty sends a clear message that safety remains the sport’s top priority. For Clay and Martinez, the suspensions serve as a reminder that even a small mistake on pit road can lead to significant consequences for a team competing for a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship.