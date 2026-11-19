23XI Racing has made major crew chief changes ahead of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Denny Hamlin has explained the thinking behind the decisions.

The organization will move Charles Denike from Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 team to Corey Heim’s No. 67 team. Davin Restivo will take over as Wallace’s crew chief, while Tyler Reddick will continue working with Billy Scott on the No. 45 team.

Hamlin said the changes came after the team studied the personalities of its drivers and crew chiefs. The 23XI Racing co-owner believes the new partnerships can help the organization improve and give its drivers a better chance to compete for wins in the upcoming season.

Denny Hamlin Explains 23XI Racing Crew Chief Changes

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Hamlin explained why 23XI Racing decided to change its crew chief lineup for 2027.

“We felt as a whole at 23XI that we just needed to continue to get better,” Hamlin said.

He admitted that keeping the same combinations can sometimes work, especially when a team is already close to reaching its goals. However, he believes making changes can help an organization move forward.

“I just think the rinse-and-repeat approach of saying, ‘Let’s do it again. We’re right there, and we’re close,’ works sometimes. But sometimes you’ve got to put yourself over the hump by putting what we feel are the right people in the right places.”

Hamlin added that personality played an important role in the new crew chief assignments.

“I believe that we essentially paired the guys with someone who matches their personalities,” he said.

Charles Denike and Corey Heim Form New 23XI Racing Partnership

In 2027, Charles Denike will leave Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 team to lead the crew for Corey Heim’s No. 67 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heim will enter his first full-time Cup Series campaign after making 13 starts in 2026. He won twice during those appearances, giving 23XI Racing another reason to invest in his development.

Hamlin believes Denike’s working style matches Heim’s personality. He described the young driver as calm, quiet and highly organized.

“If you look at Corey in general, he’s very even-keeled, quiet, very structured, super structured. Charles, obviously, has a military background and is very, very structured,” Hamlin explained.

“So we believe that’s going to work really, really well.”

Denike spent the previous two seasons working with Wallace. The new assignment will give him an opportunity to guide Heim through his first full-time season at NASCAR’s highest level.

Bubba Wallace Gets New Crew Chief as Hamlin Expects More Progress

Wallace will begin the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season with Davin Restivo as his crew chief. Restivo will replace Denike after the pair worked together on the No. 23 team over the previous two seasons.

Hamlin believes Restivo’s determination makes him a good match for Wallace, who has also built a reputation for fighting to prove himself.

“What I really like about Davin is that he’s got a lot to prove, and he’s got a chip on his shoulder,” Hamlin said.

“He definitely sees this as an opportunity to prove himself, which he doesn’t need to prove to us. We are well aware of his skill set and what he can do.”

Hamlin expects the new crew chief and driver combination to push each other throughout the season.

“So I believe those two are going to motivate each other and push each other,” he added.

Wallace finished 11th in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series standings despite failing to win a race. Hamlin acknowledged that the driver had remained close to the top 10 over the past two seasons but said the team needs to help him reach another level.

“We feel like he has progressed to a certain point, but we’ve got to get him to the next level. We believe Davin is going to push him to do that,” Hamlin said.

Tyler Reddick, meanwhile, will continue working with Billy Scott as crew chief of the No. 45 team for a fifth straight season. The continued partnership gives 23XI Racing some stability as the organization prepares for another NASCAR Cup Series campaign and pursues its first championship.