Kaulig Racing Reveals 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Lineup for Dodge’s Return

Dodge’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series is beginning to take shape, and now the manufacturer has its first two full-time drivers in place.

Kaulig Racing announced Friday, Nov. 6, that AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon will lead its Cup Series program in 2027, confirming the veteran pairing during championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The announcement comes just days after Dodge confirmed its return to NASCAR’s premier series, with Kaulig serving as the manufacturer’s flagship organization.

For Allmendinger and Dillon, the move means remaining with a familiar team while taking on a considerably different challenge: helping establish Dodge’s newest Cup Series program from the ground up.

AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon Will Lead Dodge’s NASCAR Return

Kaulig isn’t starting its new partnership with an unfamiliar lineup.

Allmendinger, 44, will return to the No. 16 entry, while Dillon, 34, will continue driving the No. 10. Both bring years of Cup Series experience, along with an established relationship with the organization.

Allmendinger has been a central figure in Kaulig’s rise through NASCAR since joining the team in 2019. His Cup Series victories with the organization include memorable wins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2021 and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL in 2023.

Dillon, meanwhile, has made more than 300 Cup Series starts and brings experience across multiple NASCAR organizations.

For Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice, keeping both drivers was an important part of the decision.

“We knew we needed to put proven veterans behind the wheel to build this program, and no one knows Kaulig Racing better than AJ and Ty,” Rice said in the team’s announcement.

The familiarity should help as Kaulig navigates the challenges of working with a new manufacturer, particularly when it comes to developing equipment, establishing communication and building a competitive foundation.

Allmendinger called the opportunity to help bring Dodge back to the Cup Series special, while Dillon described his continued partnership with Kaulig as a chance to be part of something bigger than an ordinary driver contract.

Dodge’s NASCAR Comeback Reaches Another Major Milestone

Dodge’s return carries considerable history.

The manufacturer last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, when Brad Keselowski delivered a championship in Dodge’s final season before its departure.

Now, 15 years later, the brand is preparing to return with Kaulig as its anchor team.

The partnership also represents a new chapter for Kaulig, which began competing in NASCAR in 2016 and expanded into the Cup Series full-time in 2022.

There is another important date on the calendar.

Dodge plans to unveil its 2027 Cup Series race car and livery on Dec. 4 during the 59th annual Snowball Derby, with the reveal available through FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel.

That will give fans their first look at the equipment Allmendinger and Dillon are expected to race next season.

For now, the driver uncertainty is over. Dodge has its team, Kaulig has its lineup, and the work of turning a highly anticipated comeback into a competitive Cup Series program is underway.