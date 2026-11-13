NASCAR Team Owner Opens Up About the Painful Truth Behind Carson Hocevar’s Suspension

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson has opened up about the decision to suspend Carson Hocevar for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Dickerson called it the toughest decision of his ownership career after the 23-year-old driver crossed a line during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. SMT data showed Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet brake-checking Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford multiple times.

The contact caused terminal damage to Cindric’s car and ended his race. NASCAR later fined Hocevar $100,000 and deducted 25 driver points for actions detrimental to stock-car racing. Spire also replaced him with Justin Haley for the season finale. Dickerson explained why the team felt suspension was necessary.

Jeff Dickerson Explains Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Suspension

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Dickerson said he understood how difficult the punishment would be for Hocevar but believed the driver needed to learn from the incident.

“Well, yeah, I mean for a race car driver, I don’t think there’s any worse punishment than having to sit there and watch your car go around in circles,” Dickerson said. “But I think, look, I think for him the lesson’s going to be– I think he now understands where the line’s at.

“There’s things that we expect and expect him to follow. I think you guys saw, there’s one thing to go into the corner and clean everybody up with your front bumper, right? And sometimes that’s just racing.

“That’s not what we saw at Martinsville. We don’t want to race like that. Badasses don’t back into people, right?”

Dickerson made it clear that Spire had no problem with Hocevar’s aggressive driving style. However, the team could not accept what happened at Martinsville.

He also compared the suspension to a parent taking away a teenager’s car keys after breaking curfew. According to Dickerson, the punishment was necessary to make sure Hocevar understood the team’s expectations.

Spire Motorsports Owner Calls Hocevar Decision His Toughest

Dickerson admitted that suspending Hocevar affected more than just the driver. The decision also had consequences for the entire Spire Motorsports organization.

“And so, I think what he’s just going to learn is like taking the car keys away from your kid, right? They miss curfew,” Dickerson continued. “You’re just like, hey, at some point you just got to take the car keys away. Toughest decision I’ve probably had to make as a team owner. It affects everybody on this team, and yeah, I don’t like it, but I think for Carson and where we’re trying to go, it’ll only make him better.

“And, yeah, it sucks in the moment for him. It sucks in the moment for me, and that’s how it goes.”

The NASCAR suspension came after a season in which Hocevar earned his first Cup Series victory at Talladega. However, his aggressive approach also attracted attention following several on-track incidents.

Spire had previously supported Hocevar’s personality and racing style. Dickerson’s comments showed that the team wanted to maintain his competitive edge while making sure he understood the limits of acceptable racing.

Carson Hocevar Accepts Responsibility for NASCAR Incident

Hocevar also addressed his NASCAR suspension in an 18-minute video posted on social media. He accepted responsibility for his actions and defended Spire against criticism from fans.

The driver explained that NASCAR did not pressure the team into suspending him. Instead, Spire made the decision internally.

“My boss sort of came to me and was just like– they weren’t getting pressure from NASCAR to make a decision. They weren’t doing anything,” Hocevar said. “But they have to basically be able to sleep at night. You know, they have to draw a line in the sand of, hey, we’re cool with racing. We’re cool with the way I race, but they’re not cool with what I did.

“And I’m not cool with it.

“I think they’re making the right decision. So to my fans or anybody out there, if you’re saying that I should leave Spire or Spire’s the bad guy in this situation, I’m the bad guy.

“I made the mistake. I forced their decision.”

Hocevar’s comments showed that he understood why Spire took action after the Martinsville incident. He also made it clear that he did not blame the organization for the punishment.

With the 2026 NASCAR season concluded, Hocevar and Spire will look ahead to 2027. Dickerson hopes the suspension will help the young driver make better decisions on the track without losing the aggression that has defined his racing style.