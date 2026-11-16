NASCAR Team Owner Reacts to Tom Cruise’s ARCA Racing Plans for Days of Thunder 2

Rick Hendrick has shared a humorous response to Tom Cruise’s reported plans to compete in an ARCA Menards Series race before filming Days of Thunder 2. The NASCAR team owner, who helped bring the original 1990 movie to life, was asked about Cruise’s interest in taking part in a real race as he prepares to return as Cole Trickle.

Speaking at the NASCAR Awards in Miami, Hendrick joked, “I’m going to get high in the stands.” His comment followed NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell’s revelation that Cruise had asked about racing in the ARCA Series.

The actor wants the sequel to reflect the real challenges of stock car racing. However, it remains unclear whether he will get the chance to compete in an actual event.

Rick Hendrick Reacts to Tom Cruise’s ARCA Racing Plans

Cruise’s interest in competing in an ARCA race became public after O’Donnell discussed the actor’s request last month.

“He said- we have an ARCA racing series, which is kind of our national touring series. But Tom wanted to go race in one of those. I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but he wants it to be as authentic as it can be,” O’Donnell explained.

Hendrick responded with humor when reporters asked about the possibility of Cruise entering a real race.

The team owner has a long history with the actor, dating back to the first Days of Thunder movie in 1990. Hendrick’s organization helped build the race cars used in the film. Some of those cars also competed in actual NASCAR Cup Series events.

Drivers such as Bobby Hamilton and Greg Sacks took part in those races. The movie cars had to qualify and could only run the first 100 laps of the events.

Hendrick’s connection with Cruise could once again play an important role in the sequel, which is expected to begin filming soon.

Days of Thunder 2: Rick Hendrick Explains His Relationship With Tom Cruise

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Hendrick discussed his friendship with Cruise and how the original movie came together.

“Yeah, Tom, we spent some time in Daytona,” Hendrick said. “And we’ve been friends before the first Days of Thunder. And we’ve stayed in touch over the years.”

He also recalled spending time with Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Paul Newman in Daytona.

“And I know Jerry Bruckheimer well. Him, Tom and I were in Daytona with Paul Newman and just driving race cars one day. And he said, ‘Hey, we need to make a movie about this.’ It was quite an undertaking.”

Hendrick confirmed that he will again be involved in Days of Thunder 2, although the full details of his role remain unknown.

He also explained that Cruise wants the sequel to show the modern side of NASCAR rather than focus on the sport’s past.

“And boy, he’s dedicated to showing the human side of the story of NASCAR,” Hendrick said.

“It will be very thoughtful. It’s going to have a great theme. It’s going to make everybody feel good. It is going to showcase our sport.”

Hendrick added that the movie would focus on today’s NASCAR world instead of returning to stories about moonshine and the sport’s early history.

Days of Thunder 2 Could Give NASCAR a Global Boost

Hendrick believes Days of Thunder 2 could bring significant attention to NASCAR, especially among international audiences.

The original movie helped introduce stock car racing to a wider audience during the 1990s. Hendrick expects the sequel to create another opportunity to promote the sport around the world.

“I think it’s going to do the sport a tremendous amount of good. It’s going to open NASCAR, not that we’re not, but around the world,” he said.

He also praised Cruise’s commitment to the project and his efforts to speak with NASCAR team owners and drivers.

“Anything he’s in, I can tell you, he pours his heart and soul into making a movie,” Hendrick explained.

Several NASCAR personalities, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carson Hocevar and Denny Hamlin, have also spoken publicly about contributing to the story process.

Days of Thunder 2 is targeting a June 2028 release. However, Cruise’s reported ARCA racing plans remain uncertain.

For now, Hendrick’s involvement and Cruise’s commitment to authenticity remain central to the project. Whether the actor eventually competes in a real ARCA race or prepares through other methods, the sequel is expected to bring modern NASCAR competition to a global movie audience.