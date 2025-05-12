NASCAR Truck Series Power Rankings After Kansas

Carson Hocevar won Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, holding off Layne Riggs in a wild finish. With nine races down in the 2025 season, here’s where the Truck Series field stacks up.

1. Corey Heim (Previously: 1)

Heim led 52 laps and likely would’ve been in contention for the win if not for a bad pit stop and a restart violation late in the race. Still, Heim finished third and leads the points standings by 64 points. He’s easily the championship favorite ahead of the May 17 race at North Wilkesboro.

2. Daniel Hemric (Previously: 3)

Hemric finished 10th on Saturday on a quiet night for the No. 19 team. With a short track win at Martinsville on March 28 already under his belt, Hemric should be in contention at North Wilkesboro on May 17.

3. Chandler Smith (Previously: 2)

Smith only finished 17th at Kansas, but it’s hard to drop the driver that is currently second in points very far. Like Hemric, Smith has won at a short track (Bristol) this season and will likely be in contention at North Wilkesboro.

4. Tyler Ankrum (Previously: 2)

Ankrum finished 16th on Saturday and was never really in contention at Kansas. He’s already won at another NASCAR track that was brought back from the dead (Rockingham) and will try to earn a win at another legacy track in North Wilkesboro on May 17.

5. Jake Garcia (Previously: 5)

Garcia brought home a seventh-place finish at Kansas and continued his consistent 2025 campaign. The improvement the No. 13 team has made from 2024 to 2025 can’t be overstated, and that’s proved more every week.

6. Ty Majeski (Previously: 6)

Majeski’s night at Kansas was relatively quiet. The defending Truck Series champion finished 14th and lost a spot in the points standings. However, as a short track ace, Majeski should be in the mix for the win at North Wilkesboro.

7. Grant Enfinger (Previously: 9)

Enfinger moved up to fifth in the points standings with a ninth-place finish at Kansas. On the heels of a Championship 4 appearance in 2024, Enfinger and the CR7 No. 9 team are off to a solid start in 2025 and are in position to comfortably make the postseason.

8. Kaden Honeycutt (Previously: 9)

Kansas has been one of Honeycutt’s best tracks in his young Truck Series career, and that was the case again on Saturday. Honeycutt earned seven stage points and finished eighth, surpassing a disqualified Layne Riggs in points in the process.

9. Layne Riggs (Previously: 7)

Riggs gave it his all while battling Hocevar for the win on Saturday, but it wouldn’t have mattered anyway. An issue with the truck bed in post-race inspection disqualified Riggs, relegating him to a 31st-place finish. Now, Riggs is only 12 points above the playoff cut line nine races into the season.

10. Gio Ruggiero (Previously: Not Ranked)

Ruggiero finished fourth at Kansas on Saturday, notching his second top-five and fourth top-10 of the season. Ruggiero trails only Honeycutt in the rookie standings so far, and is putting together a solid season that could lead to a playoff berth if the No. 17 team can keep snagging good finishes when the opportunity presents itself.