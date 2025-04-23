NASCAR Truck Series Power Rankings: Ankrum rises after breaking long winless drought

Tyler Ankrum won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway on April 18, breaking a 130-race winless streak in the process. Here’s where the Truck Series field stacks up seven races into the 2025 season.

1. Corey Heim (Previously: 1)

A puzzling strategy relegated Heim to an eighth-place finish at Rockingham, but the championship favorite still led 52 laps and set the fastest lap of the race. He’ll undoubtedly be one of the favorites to win at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, and the upcoming stretch of races could see Heim separate himself in the points standings from the rest of the field. He currently leads the standings by 22 points over Chandler Smith.

2. Tyler Ankrum (Previously: 3)

Ankrum’s consistency finally gave way to his first win since July of 2019, albeit a win on fuel mileage. Ankrum is third in the points standings seven races into the year, and is looking like a true championship threat for the first time in his career.

3. Chandler Smith (Previously: 2)

For the first time all season, Smith finished outside the top-10. Rockingham wasn’t the No. 38 team’s best result, but there’s no reason for Smith to worry. He’s still been one of the most consistent drivers in the Truck Series this year and, like Ankrum, is one of the few drivers that looks to be able to consistently challenge Heim.

4. Jake Garcia (Previously: 4)

Speaking of potential championship favorites, how about Jake Garcia? After an underwhelming 2024 season with ThorSport Racing, Garcia has turned the tables in 2025, collecting five top-10 finishes over the first seven races, including a career-best runner up finish at Rockingham. If he keeps running inside the top-five, his first career win is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

5. Daniel Hemric, No. 19 Chevrolet, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Hemric finished third at Rockingham and sits fourth in the Truck Series standings. It took a little while for the No. 19 team to hit its stride, but now Hemric seems primed to be in contention for plenty of wins throughout the season.

6. Layne Riggs (Previously: 6)

An 11th-place finish at Rockingham saw Riggs rise to fifth in the points standings. He’s still searching for his first win of 2025, but Riggs is off to a much better start to 2025 than 2024, where it seemed back luck bit him at every available opportunity.

7. Ty Majeski (Previously: 5)

Majeski was involved in a crash and finished 31st at Rockingham, dropping the defending Truck Series champion to sixth in the standings. The No. 98 team hasn’t had the same pace it had at the end of 2024, and Texas will be a solid litmus test to see where Majeski stacks up from a speed perspective after two crashes in the last three races.

8. Kaden Honeycutt (Previously: 8)

Honeycutt finished sixth at Rockingham and got himself into the provisional playoff picture. The No. 45 team is starting to bring fast tracks to the track again, and as Honeycutt continues to learn, he’ll be in contention on a more consistent basis.

9. Grant Enfinger (Previously: Not Ranked)

Enfinger finished fifth at Rockingham, quietly continuing what has been a consistent start to the year for the No. 9 team. The upcoming stretch will be pivotal as Enfinger looks to get back to the Championship 4 for the third consecutive season.

10. Rajah Caruth (Previously: 10)

Don’t look now, but Caruth, who finished fourth at Rockingham, is suddenly on a roll after an abysmal start to the season. The No. 71 team has three top-10 finishes over the last four races as the circuit heads to Texas.