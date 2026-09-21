NASCAR Veteran Calls Hocevar-Blaney Bristol Brawl Biggest Spark Since the Glory Days

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace believes the heated confrontation between Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney at Bristol Motor Speedway brought back the kind of emotion he remembers from NASCAR’s old-school era.

Wallace reacted strongly after Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where Hocevar and Blaney came to blows on pit road following a late-race crash. In comments shared from his “Coffee with Kenny” discussion, Wallace said the scene reminded him of Bristol in its most intense years.

“This was the greatest fucking thing that has happened in NASCAR since the glory days in Bristol. Holy moly,” Wallace said.

The race itself was won by Joey Logano, who moved into the lead late and held on for his third victory of the 2026 season. Hocevar finished third, while Blaney was forced out after their late incident and finished 33rd.

Kenny Wallace Reacts to the Bristol Crowd

For Wallace, the reaction from the crowd was just as important as the fight.

“Did you see after the race? The fans were lined up by the thousands.”

Wallace recalled how difficult it once was for drivers to leave Bristol after races because of the crowds. He compared the scene around the track to the Roman Colosseum, saying fans were packed around the tunnel as they watched the aftermath.

“There was a line of people who couldn’t even get out of the tunnel because the fans were lined up like the Roman Colosseum. Just like the old days.”

Thousands of fans had a clear view of the confrontation on pit road, with the crowd reacting loudly as officials and team members separated the drivers. NASCAR.com described it as one of the biggest fights in recent NASCAR history.

Hocevar-Blaney Fight Follows Late Contact

The confrontation began after Blaney and Hocevar battled for second place as the race entered its closing stages.

Blaney passed Hocevar on Lap 457 before moving toward the lower line. Hocevar tried to cross back underneath him and didn’t lift, sending Blaney into the outside wall. Blaney’s No. 12 Ford was too damaged to continue.

After the race, Blaney confronted Hocevar and grabbed him during the heated exchange. Hocevar responded with two punches, sending Blaney backward before officials intervened. Blaney managed to throw a punch of his own during the brief melee.

Wallace focused on the bigger picture, however, pointing to Hocevar’s aggressive reputation in the Cup Series.

“These drivers, they keep bitching about him. Who’s going to wreck Carson Hocevar?”

“Ain’t nobody wrecked him yet. He just keeps spinning everybody right out.”

The comments reflect the growing attention around Hocevar, whose aggressive racing style has repeatedly made him a source of frustration for fellow drivers. NASCAR.com also noted his long list of rivalries heading into the Bristol confrontation.

Bristol Delivers Another Old-School Moment

Wallace’s comments came as Bristol once again produced the type of drama that has long been associated with the short track.

The combination of a late crash, a championship-related feud and a post-race fight quickly became one of the main stories from the third race of the 2026 Chase. Hocevar himself described the night as an “old-school Bristol show.”

For Wallace, that old-school atmosphere was exactly what made the night stand out.

His reaction was simple: Bristol had delivered the kind of spectacle he believes NASCAR fans remember from an earlier era.