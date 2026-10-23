NASCAR Veterans Miss Out on Talladega Superspeedway Race After Qualifying Setback

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series veterans Norm Benning and Bryan Dauzat failed to qualify for the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway, according to the supplied race report.

The two independent drivers missed the 36-truck field after 38 entries attempted to qualify.

Fans criticized their exits, asking why the series doesn’t let more trucks compete at superspeedways.

For Dauzat, the missed opportunity was especially difficult because the 66-year-old Louisiana native had planned to make his final Truck Series start at Talladega. Benning, meanwhile, continued his long career as an independent driver and team owner.

The race was scheduled for Friday, October 23, with FS1 coverage. The qualifying results kept both veterans out of the field.

NASCAR Talladega Qualifying Leaves Two Drivers Out

Norm Benning and Bryan Dauzat missed the field for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Norm Benning Racing fielded the No. 6 Chevrolet for Benning, while FDNY Racing entered the No. 28 Chevrolet for Dauzat.

The supplied report states that 38 trucks entered for 36 available positions. It also says NASCAR’s qualifying order placed Benning and Dauzat among the early runners based on their metric scores, leaving them at risk of being bumped as other drivers posted faster times.

Talladega is a 2.66-mile superspeedway where drivers often use drafting to gain speed and stay with the pack. However, both drivers needed to qualify for the race before they could take advantage of those conditions.

The Love’s RV Stop 225 was scheduled for 85 laps, and FS1 was set to air the race at 4 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Veteran Bryan Dauzat Misses Planned Farewell

Dauzat’s failure to qualify ended his planned final appearance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The Louisiana native has competed part-time with FDNY Racing and has made occasional starts since his series debut in 2014.

Talladega has been one of his strongest tracks. Dauzat finished eighth there in 2018 and placed ninth at Daytona in 2024. Those results showed the opportunities superspeedway races offer smaller teams, where drafting and avoiding accidents can help drivers finish ahead of faster equipment.

FDNY Racing had announced that the Talladega event would mark Dauzat’s retirement from the series. Missing the field meant he did not get the planned chance to close his Truck Series career with a final race.

NASCAR Fans Question Truck Series Field Limits

The qualifying result prompted reactions from fans who wanted both independent drivers to race.

Justin Thomas wrote, “Really wanted a norm redemption,” hoping Benning would deliver a strong run at Talladega.

John Hommel also questioned why the Truck Series limits its field to 36 entries, writing, “If Cup can race 40, why can’t those 2 trucks race it not like they are gonna win, but they could get the best finish out of it.”

Benning has spent decades competing in NASCAR, mainly with his own equipment. He made his Truck Series debut in 2002 and became known among fans as “Stormin’ Norman.” His career-best finish in the series was 12th at Talladega in 2013.

Despite limited resources, Benning has kept entering races and competing against larger teams. His missed opportunity, along with Dauzat’s planned farewell, renewed discussion about whether NASCAR should expand starting fields at tracks such as Talladega and Daytona.

The two drivers were excluded from the Love’s RV Stop 225 as the rest of the field prepared for the race. Their qualifying results highlighted the challenge independent teams face when entry numbers exceed the available starting positions.