NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings: Middle Of The Pack Sees A Shake-Up

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas on May 3, but there’s plenty to say about the Xfinity Series regulars in this week’s edition of our NASCAR Xfinity Series power rankings. With 12 races in the books and two off-weekends on tap, here’s where the Xfinity Series field stacks up.

1. Justin Allgaier (Previously: 1)

In a checkers-or-wreckers year for the defending Xfinity Series champion, Texas was a wreckers day. While Allgaier lost the lead to Larson during green-flag pit stops, he was still in line for a runner-up finish until a swerving Kris Wright caused a crash that took Allgaier out of the race. Despite the incident, Allgaier still leads Austin Hill by 51 points in the regular-season standings.

2. Austin Hill (Previously: 2)

After winning his third race of 2025 at Talladega, Hill finished fourth at Texas and drew within a race of Allgaier in the points standings. There’s plenty of momentum in the No. 21 camp with over 1/3 of the season in the books, and Hill should be a threat to win in nearly every race for the rest of the year.

3. Sam Mayer (Previously: 4)

Mayer and the No. 41 were experiencing a bit of a rough patch going into Texas, but a fifth-place finish in the Lone Star State has the team back on the track as the circuit heads to Charlotte. While Mayer has yet to win on the Charlotte oval, he has won the last two races on the Charlotte ROVAL.

4. Jesse Love (Previously: 3)

After his near miss at Talladega, Love finished a solid seventh at Texas to bring some momentum into the No. 2 camp ahead of the two-week break. Love also raced in the Cup Series race at Texas, finishing 31st after a late crash.

5. Brandon Jones (Previously: 5)

Jones’ consistent 2205 campaign continued with a ninth-place finish at Texas. Look for Jones to be in the mix at Charlotte, as even in the midst of a poor 2024 season, he still managed a runner-up effort at Charlotte a year ago.

6. Jeb Burton (Previously: 10)

Following a 10th-place finish at Texas, Burton is seventh in the Xfinity Series standings. With four top-10 finishes through the first 12 races of the year, the No. 27 team’s consistency is beginning to catch the attention of the entire garage.

7. Connor Zilisch (Previously: 7)

Considering he didn’t race at Texas due to a back injury, it seems unfair to move Zilisch either up or down in our rankings. He’ll return to action in the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte on May 24.

8. Harrison Burton (Previously: 11)

Like his cousin Jeb, Burton and AM Racing have taken the Xfinity Series garage by storm this season. After a sixth-place finish at Texas, Burton is 10th in the Xfinity Series standings and has six top-10s this season.

9. Sheldon Creed (Previously: 5)

Creed finished 36th at Texas after a crash with Corey Day. He’s now slipped to 11th in the Xfinity Series standings, and if he’s not careful, Creed could find himself on the playoff bubble for longer than he’d like to be.

10. Carson Kvapil (Previously: 8)

Kvapil finished 19th on what was a quiet day for the No. 1 team. Charlotte will be a great measuring stick race for the rookie driver as he looks for his first career win.

11. Sammy Smith (Previously: 9)

Like his JRM teammate in Kvapil, Smith had a quiet day at Texas that culminated in an 18th-place finish. With a win in the bank, however, underwhelming days don’t hurt the No. 8 team too much at this stage of the season.

12. Taylor Gray (Previously: Not Ranked)

It’s hard to eliminate Daniel Dye, who slotted in 12th in our rankings last week and finished 11th at Texas. But showing the way for the rookie class at TMS was Taylor Gray, who finished runner-up to Larson and moved up to 14th in the standings as he tries to hunt down a playoff berth.