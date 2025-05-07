NASCAR Truck Series Power Rankings: Heim holds firm in No. 1 spot after Texas

Corey Heim won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, surviving two overtime restarts to snag his third win of the 2025 season. With eight races of the 2025 Truck Series season complete, here’s where the field stacks up in our latest power rankings.

1. Corey Heim (Previously: 1)

Heim continues to be far and away the best driver in the Truck Series field so far this year. Despite the best efforts of Ben Rhodes and Daniel Hemric, he hung on to win his third race of the season at Texas, where he led 96 of 174 laps. Heim is a two-time Truck Series winner at Kansas – the next stop on the Truck Series schedule – and will make his first Cup Series start of 2025 at Kansas on Sunday.

2. Tyler Ankrum (Previously: 2)

Ankrum followed up his win at Rockingham with a fourth-place finish at Texas. The No. 18 team is firing on all cylinders so far this season, as Ankrum is tied with Heim for the most top-10 finishes (7) of any driver this year.

3. Daniel Hemric (Previously: 5)

Hemric, who won at Martinsville on March 28, finished runner-up to Heim at Texas after a bonzai three-wide move didn’t quite pan out for the 2021 Xfinity Series champion. Despite the near miss, Hemric and the No. 19 team are rolling in the early part of the season.

4. Chandler Smith (Previously: 3)

Smith finished 16th at Texas, but thanks to the help of 11 stage points, the Bristol winner retained his second-place standing in the points. Smith and the No. 38 team are looking to get back to victory lane at Kansas on Saturday and prove that they can be a consistent threat to Heim.

5. Jake Garcia (Previously: 4)

A 21st-place finish sees Garcia drop one spot this week, but there’s no reason for the No. 13 team to worry. With as much speed as Garcia has shown this season, he should be right back in the mix for another top-10 finish at Kansas.

6. Ty Majeski (Previously: 7)

The defending Truck Series champion finished 10th at Texas, but the No. 98 team is starting to turn things around after a tumultuous start to the year. A win at Kansas would go a long way towards Majeski’s title defense.

7. Layne Riggs (Previously: 6)

Riggs’ trip to the infield grass at Texas Motor Speedway relegated him to a 28th-place finish, but like Garcia and the No. 13 team, there’s no reason for Riggs and the No. 34 group to panic. Riggs should be back up front at Kansas on Saturday.

8. Rajah Caruth (Previously: 10)

Caruth has four top-10 finishes over the last five races and is up to 13th in the standings. The last two months have been a remarkable turnaround for the No. 71 team after an abysmal start to the year.

9. Kaden Honeycutt (Previously: 8)

Honeycutt was none too happy with fellow driver Gio Ruggiero after a crash at Texas, but the No. 45 should be back up front at Kansas, where Honeycutt impressed the NASCAR world with a fourth-place finish in May of 2024.

10. Tanner Gray (Previously: Not Ranked)

A fifth-place finish for Gray bumped him up to 12th in the standings, just 18 points out of a playoff spot. Depending on how his race goes at Kansas, the No. 15 could jump into the playoff picture.