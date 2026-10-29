NASCAR Yellow-Line Rule: 4 Controversial Wins Stripped Away

NASCAR’s yellow-line rule has changed the outcome of four races, taking victories away from drivers who crossed the finish line first. The rule has sparked debate at Daytona and Talladega, where drivers often race in tight packs at high speeds.

NASCAR uses the double yellow lines to mark the boundary between the racing surface and the apron. Drivers who gain an advantage below the lines or force another competitor beneath them risk a penalty.

However, the rule’s application has drawn questions during close finishes, especially when drivers argue they had little room to avoid contact.

According to Motorsport’s Nick DeGroot, four events stand out: three points-paying races across NASCAR’s national series and one exhibition race. Each case shows how a yellow-line ruling changed the official winner.

NASCAR Yellow-Line Rule: Regan Smith Loses Talladega Win

The most well-known NASCAR yellow-line penalty came during the 2008 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Regan Smith challenged Tony Stewart on the final lap, moving to the inside in the tri-oval. Stewart squeezed the gap, and Smith went below the yellow line before crossing the finish line first.

NASCAR ruled against Smith and awarded the victory to Stewart. Smith questioned the decision after the race.

“I always got told that the rule is if you get forced down there, you’re the winner of the race. I had a nose inside of him, I could have piled up the whole field, and that would have been a cooler finish, I don’t know.”

The ruling became one of NASCAR’s most debated uses of the yellow-line rule. It also raised questions about how officials should judge a driver who moves below the line while racing for the win.

NASCAR Yellow-Line Penalty Changes Two More Winners

In 2018, Justin Haley appeared to secure his first Xfinity Series victory at Daytona after making a late move beneath Elliott Sadler and Kyle Larson. NASCAR ruled that Haley had crossed below the yellow line and awarded the win to Larson.

Haley questioned how officials applied the rule.

“I just wish NASCAR could tell us how much of the car we can have below the yellow. There’s room for me to go up, so I don’t know why they’re calling me like that. Not how we wanted it to end.”

A year later, Johnny Sauter lost a Truck Series victory at Talladega after a late blocking attempt against Riley Herbst. Both trucks ended up below the yellow line, but NASCAR penalized Sauter for forcing Herbst beneath the boundary. Spencer Boyd received the win.

Sauter defended his move after the race.

“It ain’t the first win NASCAR has taken from me. I went down to put a little block on him, but when I did, I got hooked sideways and that’s just plate racing. I didn’t block his advance or anything like that.”

Boyd recorded his only Truck Series victory following the decision.

NASCAR Yellow-Line Rule Also Cost Denny Hamlin a Win

The fourth case happened during the 2011 Budweiser Shootout at Daytona, an exhibition event. Denny Hamlin raced alongside Ryan Newman near the finish before passing him on the inside. Hamlin then moved onto the apron to avoid contact, returned to the racing surface and crossed the finish line first.

NASCAR ruled the move a violation and awarded the victory to Kurt Busch.

Hamlin explained why he chose to move below the yellow line.

“That yellow line is there to protect us and the fans in the stands. I just chose to take a safer route. A win in a shootout is not worth sending the 39 through the grandstand. As fast as we’re running, if I get into his left-rear, that car will go airborne.”

The four cases remain notable because NASCAR rarely takes a victory away from a driver who crosses the finish line first for a yellow-line violation. Most penalties involve position changes or black flags rather than a reversal of the winner.

The rule remains a key part of superspeedway racing at Daytona and Talladega. As drivers compete in close packs, NASCAR must judge whether a move below the line gained an advantage, resulted from contact or forced another driver out of bounds. Those decisions continue to shape debate over how the yellow-line rule should be enforced.