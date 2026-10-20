NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar Faces Fresh Criticism as Another Legend Reveals Costly Truth

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has raised concerns about Carson Hocevar’s costly on-track incidents, while admitting the Spire Motorsports driver’s controversial style is drawing more attention to NASCAR.

On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Johnson discussed the issue from two perspectives: as a former driver and as a co-owner of LEGACY Motor Club.

Hocevar, who drives the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, has become one of NASCAR’s most talked-about figures following several on-track incidents and post-race confrontations.

Johnson acknowledged the financial impact of the damage linked to Hocevar but also recognized his growing popularity among fans.

His comments reflect a wider NASCAR debate over aggressive driving, driver accountability, and the role of controversy in drawing attention to the sport.

Jimmie Johnson Criticizes Carson Hocevar Over Wrecked NASCAR Cars

Johnson began by explaining the challenges of dealing with Hocevar’s driving style as a team owner. He said the damage linked to the Spire Motorsports driver had created problems for LEGACY Motor Club.

“It’s tough. I think it’s unfair to place people in different generations. You know that I think we counted up like eight or ten of our cars that he’s torn up this year directly or indirectly. So don’t like that piece of it.”

The comments highlight the financial and competitive costs associated with incidents involving Hocevar.

Since stepping away from full-time Cup Series competition, Johnson has helped rebuild LEGACY Motor Club, making the condition of the team’s cars a practical concern.

Hocevar previously competed part-time for LEGACY Motor Club in 2023. Johnson praised his performance at Darlington, but the relationship between the two sides has since drawn attention because of their differing positions in the sport.

Johnson Admits Carson Hocevar Brings Attention

Despite his frustration over the damaged cars, Johnson acknowledged Hocevar’s ability to generate interest in NASCAR. He said the driver’s name regularly comes up in conversations outside the sport’s traditional audience.

“But you know, I wear a different hat now and look at the sport, and eyeballs, and I can’t tell how many times I’ve been in places where I don’t expect to hear the NASCAR conversation and I hear Carson’s name. So there is upside to it.”

Hocevar has gained attention through his aggressive driving and outspoken personality. He has also ranked among NASCAR’s leading merchandise sellers, reflecting his growing commercial appeal.

In late August, Johnson addressed Hocevar on social media, describing him as “one of many personalities our sport needs.” However, Johnson also raised concerns about wrecked cars, limited communication, and the financial realities of running a team.

Hocevar later revealed he texted Johnson, choosing to take the veteran’s remarks positively rather than focus on the criticism.

Jimmie Johnson Says NASCAR Drivers Must Control On-Track Aggression

Johnson also argued that NASCAR drivers must manage conflicts themselves. He suggested earlier generations would have responded differently to the incidents and confrontations involving Hocevar.

“It’s up to the guys on track to manage it. I mean, our sport is self-regulating, and if we do look at previous generations, guys wouldn’t put up with that crap.”

“I mean they wouldn’t, and a lot of guys have allowed this to happen and have allowed these situations, and allowed them to continue to develop.”

Hocevar has been involved in several high-profile incidents this season, including renewed tensions with Zane Smith and other drivers.

His approach has drawn criticism from people who believe his aggressive contact crosses established boundaries. Supporters, however, point to his personality and ability to attract attention.

Johnson ended his assessment without calling for a specific punishment or intervention.

“So, you know, I’m eating the popcorn and watching. I’m watching because it’s entertaining,” he said.

The comments capture Johnson’s mixed feelings about Hocevar’s impact on NASCAR. As a seven-time champion and team owner, he recognizes both the commercial value of a driver who attracts attention and the cost of repeated incidents.

For now, Johnson believes drivers must take greater responsibility for managing on-track tensions.