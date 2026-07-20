NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Is Back on Track as IROC 2026 Builds Momentum

Jimmie Johnson will return to competitive racing as part of the revived International Race of Champions (IROC) during the 2026 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The four-day event will take place from August 12 to 15 and will feature some of the biggest names in motorsports competing in historic IROC race cars.

Johnson’s return adds another major attraction to the growing entry list as IROC continues its comeback after nearly 20 years away. The legendary NASCAR champion will race alongside stars from NASCAR, IndyCar, and sports car racing. Fans attending the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will also enjoy historic displays, driver access, and on-track action at one of America’s most famous road courses.

Jimmie Johnson Returns for IROC at Laguna Seca

The official IROC account confirmed Johnson’s participation on X, writing:

“Seven-Time” will be back on the grid for IROC. @JimmieJohnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current NASCAR team owner, is returning to @WeatherTechRcwy during Monterey Car Week. IROC returns as AUGUST 12–15, 2026. Tickets available now.

Seven-Time” will be back on the grid for IROC.@JimmieJohnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current NASCAR team owner, is returning to @WeatherTechRcwy during Monterey Car Week. IROC returns as AUGUST 12–15, 2026⁰🎟 Tickets available now. pic.twitter.com/ghDrDwOApk — IROC (@irocofficial) July 20, 2026

Johnson joins a strong field that already includes Bobby Labonte. The lineup also features four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, 1985 CART champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Danny Sullivan, and five-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Scott Pruett.

Defending IROC Monterey winner Tomy Drissi, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, and Scott Borchetta have also confirmed their entries. Organizers expect to announce more drivers before the event.

IROC Revival Continues to Build Momentum

IROC originally ran from 1973 through 2006, bringing together champions from NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, and sports car racing in identical race cars. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman revived the series in 2024-2025 using restored IROC vehicles from different generations.

The 2026 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion marks the second straight year that IROC will race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Last year’s return proved successful, with Trans Am champion Tomy Drissi winning overall in a 2006 IROC Pontiac Firebird.

Speaking on June 17, Evernham said:

“The response to the return of IROC has been incredible. Events like the one we put on at Monterey last year remind people what made the series so special in the first place — champions from every racing discipline competing on equal ground. Seeing the tremendous success of our 2025 event and the enthusiasm from fans, drivers and the motorsports community reinforced just how meaningful this series remains. Few events in motorsports can match the access IROC provides at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion for fans to interact with their racing heroes and get up close and personal with the historic race cars that made the series famous.”

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Offers Fans Unique Experience

The 2026 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will celebrate the theme “Salute to Japanese Motorsports: A Tradition of Precision & Heritage” at the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The famous circuit is known for its dramatic elevation changes and the iconic Corkscrew turn.

Fans will see seven generations of IROC race cars in action while also enjoying historic displays, auctions, and close access to drivers and their cars.

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca President and General Manager Mel Harder said:

“The return of IROC to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca brings together some of the greatest names in motorsports for a truly unforgettable celebration of racing history. From NASCAR champions to INDYCAR legends and racing personalities from across the industry, IROC has always represented pure competition and camaraderie. Seeing these icons battle once again at Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be an incredible experience for fans.”