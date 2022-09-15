NASCAR’s Stars Celebrate Ty Majeski’s First Career Win

ThorSport Racing‘s Ty Majeski won his first career Truck Series race on September 15. He prompted congratulatory messages from Brad Keselowski and other NASCAR stars, who celebrated his comeback.

“Congratulations @TyMajeski Well deserved Win,” Keselowski tweeted after watching the Round of Eight opening race. Defending Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric weighed in as well as he tweeted, “Cool to see @TyMajeski knock the first @nascar W off the list, and do it @bristol! Dude is a racer and I respect the hell out of him….congrats.”

Retweet to congratulate Ty Majeski on his NASCAR Truck Series WIN at Bristol Motor Speedway! pic.twitter.com/OfAH7kEw0o — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 16, 2022

There were multiple other drivers and members of the industry that weighed in and celebrated Majeski’s first career win. This list included Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Julia Landauer, iRacing’s Steve Myers, and Josh Berry. Even NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin sent a congratulatory message of his own.

I’m really happy for @TyMajeski He has worked really hard for a long time to reach this milestone 🏁 @NASCAR_Trucks #nascar — Mark Martin (@markmartin) September 16, 2022

This win was significant for multiple reasons. First, it secured a spot in the championship four for the No. 66 team and ThorSport Racing. Second, Majeski became the seventh different first-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway. He joined Chandler Smith (2021), Sam Mayer (2020), Ben Kennedy (2016), Brad Keselowski (2014), Rick Carelli (1996), and Joe Ruttman (1995). He also achieved this goal in his 40th career Truck Series race.

“Man, this is unbelievable,” Majeski told FOX Sports’ Josh Sims after his win. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this. Duke, Rhonda Thorson, Allison, thank you for this opportunity. Just so proud to be here. We came guns blazing for this race, took our best truck. Joe [Shear Jr.] was aggressive on pit strategy, got us out front, and we were able to get it done.”

This Win Completes Majeski’s Comeback in the Truck Series

Majeski did not have an easy journey to the championship four. His road was full of trials, tribulations, and a lot of frustration. However, he worked his way back behind the wheel in a unique way, which set up his standout 2022 campaign.

Majeski actually made his national series debut in 2017. He suited up for three Xfinity Series races for Jack Roush, and he expanded his schedule to 12 races in 2018. However, he suffered five DNFs due to crashes over this two-year period.

Majeski’s 2019 campaign featured six ARCA Menards Series races with three trips to Victory Lane. He also made his Camping World Truck Series debut with one start for Niece Motorsports. This led to a seat with the Truck Series team, and Majeski started the first 15 races of the 2020 season.

The situation drastically changed after a trip to Darlington Raceway. Majeski lost his seat at Niece due to a lack of sponsorship, which left him looking for answers regarding his NASCAR career.

The Wisconsin native ultimately moved to Sandusky, Ohio, after his departure from Niece Motorsports. He began working as an engineer for ThorSport Racing and helped with setups for Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, and the rest of the lineup. Majeski also won Super Late Model races while continuing to showcase his skills as a driver.

Majeski Made His Return During the 2021 Season

While Majeski focused on learning as much as possible while working as an engineer, he also secured some opportunities behind the wheel. He made four starts for ThorSport Racing during the 2021 season, and he posted top-10 finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

The ThorSport Racing lineup underwent some changes ahead of the 2022 season. Johnny Sauter moved to a part-time schedule while both Majeski and Christian Eckes joined Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton as full-time drivers. This lineup change presented major opportunities for both Majeski and Eckes, and they delivered by reaching the playoffs and the Round of Eight.

Majeski, in particular, has consistently contended for wins throughout the 2022 season. He won the pole three times in the first 20 races while posting 14 top-10 finishes, nine top-fives, and his win at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now he will try to join Crafton and Rhodes on the list of drivers that won championships for ThorSport Racing.