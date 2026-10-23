NASCAR’s Tyler Reddick Faces a Painful Family Struggle as Racing Takes Its Toll

Tyler Reddick has enjoyed a strong 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, but racing’s demands have created challenges off the track.

The 23XI Racing driver made history by winning the first three races, including the Daytona 500, and claimed five victories in the opening nine events.

After a long winless stretch, Reddick returned to Victory Lane at Phoenix Raceway on October 18, winning the Freeway Insurance 500 in the No. 45 Toyota. However, his success comes with a demanding schedule that affects his time at home.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Reddick explained how driver preparation, team meetings and simulator work make it difficult to balance NASCAR commitments with family life.

NASCAR Schedule Leaves Tyler Reddick With Less Family Time

Reddick said the work drivers do away from the track has increased in recent years. Preparation now takes up a large part of the week, even when drivers return home after a race weekend.

“The amount of preparation that takes place and the amount of work that takes place on the driver side away from the track, I feel like, has gone up a lot,” Reddick said.

He explained that a poor run of results adds pressure because drivers continue working long hours while trying to find answers.

“And so yeah, when you go on a dry spell or the year’s not going right, it can’t weigh on you a lot because you’re home, but you’re not home.”

Reduced practice time and the technical demands of the Next Gen car have increased the need for simulator sessions, data reviews and team meetings. Those tasks often continue during the week, leaving drivers with less time for their families.

Reddick discussed the issue with his wife, Alexa DeLeon Reddick, before recording the podcast.

“I was actually before I got on here talking to my wife; she’s like, ‘Where you at? What do you got going on this week? When do you think you’re gonna be done today, tomorrow?’ And I’m like five o’clock, six o’clock.”

He said he understood her frustration with the schedule, since the family already spends most weekends apart because of racing.

Tyler Reddick Explains the Pressure of Modern NASCAR

Reddick acknowledged that the workload creates a difficult balance between competing at the highest level and being present at home.

“And she doesn’t love that, which I understand because we’re gone every weekend. So it’s a tricky balance.”

The driver also explained that the work can feel overwhelming when a new race week begins, even though racing remains his passion.

“You laugh sometimes like we want to race. That’s awesome. It’s like. Oh crap, I’m gonna be really, really busy this week now, but that’s okay. These are good problems.”

Reddick and Alexa have two young sons, Beau and Rookie George. Their family life must fit around a NASCAR calendar that takes drivers across the country throughout the season.

Reddick did not present the demands as a complaint about modern racing. Instead, he described the extra work as part of competing for wins and championships. However, his comments show how drivers can remain busy with racing even when they are physically at home.

NASCAR Victory at Phoenix Ends Tyler Reddick’s Winless Run

Reddick’s Phoenix victory provided a major result after months without a win. He last won at Kansas Speedway in April.

A late caution after points leader Kyle Larson’s tire failure gave Reddick a chance to challenge for the lead. Restarting fifth, Reddick moved through a four-wide opening, passed Chase Briscoe, and took the lead.

He then held off Ryan Blaney to win by 0.801 seconds. The win gave Reddick his first career victory at Phoenix Raceway and his sixth of the 2026 season.

The victory also strengthened his position in the championship fight as the NASCAR Cup Series season moved toward its conclusion.

Reddick’s comments highlight the work behind those results. Simulator sessions, data reviews, and team meetings continue long after race weekends end. While the Phoenix win showed the value of that preparation, the driver acknowledged that balancing NASCAR commitments with family time remains difficult.

For Reddick, the challenge is not only winning races but also managing the hours required to compete while making time for his wife and children.