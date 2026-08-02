NASCAR’s Uncertain Future Takes a Stunning Turn After Months of Sale Speculation

NASCAR is not for sale, according to NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell, who has ended months of speculation about the future of the stock car racing series. Questions about NASCAR ownership grew after the organization faced an antitrust lawsuit from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, along with major leadership changes earlier this year.

Some reports claimed the France family was considering selling the sport following the legal battle and the departure of longtime executive Steve Phelps. However, O’Donnell has now made the company’s position clear in an interview with Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern.

While NASCAR remains open to business partnerships and real estate projects, he stressed that the France family has no plans to sell the organization. His comments provide the strongest response yet to rumors surrounding NASCAR ownership.

CEO Ends NASCAR Sale Rumors

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell addressed the growing NASCAR sale rumors during an interview with Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

The speculation began after NASCAR lost a high-profile antitrust lawsuit brought by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The lawsuit accused NASCAR of monopolistic practices and unfair charter agreements. It also exposed internal communications, which intensified public criticism of the organization.

The rumors became stronger after Steve Phelps stepped down from his leadership role in January 2026. Reports suggested that NASCAR chairman Jim France had explored selling the company.

O’Donnell rejected those claims.

“I think what gets lost a little bit there is the Frances have been open to that in the past; we have partners in Kansas City with a casino,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve partnered on different real estate areas. So certainly, if you look at different areas, if we went and raced in California, could there be a potential partner that works with us around a track or real estate? Sure, there’s ideas. But in terms of, ‘Is NASCAR for sale by any means?’ No.”

His comments confirm that while NASCAR welcomes partnerships, the France family has no intention of selling the sport.

NASCAR Focuses on Partnerships and New Race Venues

The France family has owned and operated NASCAR for generations. O’Donnell explained that partnerships have always been part of NASCAR’s business strategy, even without a change in ownership.

The organization has worked with partners on projects in Kansas City and other real estate developments connected to race tracks. NASCAR continues to explore similar opportunities as it expands into new markets and explores new event locations.

A recent instance was the Cup Series race held at Naval Base Coronado in California. The June race marked the first NASCAR event held on an active military base and received positive feedback for its unique setting.

After the race, NASCAR COO Ben Kennedy spoke about the possibility of returning.

“We would love to return. We’re also cognizant of the fact that this is an active military base, and we want to be mindful of that as well.”

Any future event at Coronado would require approval and coordination with the U.S. Navy.

NASCAR Ownership Remains Unchanged Despite Challenges

Although NASCAR has faced legal disputes, executive changes and weaker television ratings, the company’s leadership says its ownership remains unchanged.

Reports have suggested NASCAR could target a Fourth of July weekend race at Coronado in 2027 if the calendar allows, but no decision has been made.

The organization continues to work to improve relationships with team owners following the charter dispute, while also seeking new ways to grow the sport through special events and strategic partnerships.

O’Donnell’s comments send a clear message that NASCAR ownership is staying with the France family. The focus now shifts toward expanding the sport through collaboration and innovative race venues rather than responding to speculation about a possible sale.