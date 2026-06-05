He Won by 14 Laps. NASCAR Has Never Seen Anything Like It Since

The NASCAR world lost one of its true pioneers on Friday when Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett died at the age of 93.

While Jarrett’s accomplishments stretched across decades as a driver, broadcaster, and ambassador for the sport, one achievement continues to stand above the rest: his remarkable victory in the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

More than six decades later, the record he set that day remains untouched.

Jarrett’s Historic Darlington Domination

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On Labor Day weekend in 1965, Jarrett arrived at Darlington already in the middle of a championship-caliber season.

What followed became one of the most dominant performances NASCAR has ever witnessed.

Driving the No. 11 Ford, Jarrett survived a grueling Southern 500 that turned into a battle of endurance as heat, mechanical failures, and attrition took a heavy toll on the field. Cars dropped out throughout the afternoon, but Jarrett remained in command.

When the race finally ended, the margin between first and second was almost impossible to comprehend.

Jarrett crossed the finish line 14 laps ahead of runner-up Buck Baker, setting a NASCAR Cup Series record that still stands today. The gap amounted to roughly 19.25 miles around Darlington Raceway.

Even more remarkably, Jarrett spent the closing stages of the race nursing an overheating engine. According to Jarrett’s later recollections, he slowed dramatically during the final laps in an effort to keep the car alive and reach the finish.

Despite backing off the pace, nobody was remotely close to catching him.

A Record That Has Survived Generations

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Modern NASCAR fans have grown accustomed to races being decided by fractions of a second.

The idea of a driver winning by multiple laps feels almost unimaginable today.

That is one reason Jarrett’s Darlington performance has become one of the sport’s most enduring records.

The combination of modern reliability, caution procedures, stage racing, and the overall competitiveness of the Cup Series makes a 14-lap margin virtually impossible in the modern era.

Even during NASCAR’s early decades, victories by such enormous margins were rare.

Jarrett’s triumph remains the largest margin of victory by laps in Cup Series history and has survived challenges from generations of drivers who followed him.

The Southern 500 victory was also a crucial step toward Jarrett’s second Grand National Series championship. By the end of the season, he had recorded 13 victories and firmly cemented his place among NASCAR’s elite competitors.

For many fans, however, the numbers only tell part of the story.

The image of Jarrett circling Darlington while nearly the entire field trailed multiple laps behind has become one of the defining moments of NASCAR’s formative years.

As the sport reflects on Jarrett’s life and legacy following his death, countless accomplishments deserve recognition. Yet few moments capture his greatness quite like that afternoon at Darlington in 1965, when he delivered a performance so dominant that NASCAR still has no modern comparison.

Sixty-one years later, the record remains exactly where Jarrett left it.

At the top of the sport’s history book.