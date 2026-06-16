A New NASCAR Stat Just Put the Rest of the Garage on Notice

While Denny Hamlin’s victory at Pocono Raceway grabbed most of the headlines on Sunday, another number quietly told an even bigger story about the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Joe Gibbs Racing has now led 1,463 laps through the first 16 races of the season.

The next-closest organization? Hendrick Motorsports at 913.

The gap between the two powerhouse teams stands at a staggering 550 laps, a number that highlights just how frequently Joe Gibbs Racing cars have found themselves at the front of the field this year.

For a team that already boasts Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs, the statistic reinforces what fans have watched unfold week after week throughout the season.

Joe Gibbs Racing isn’t just winning races.

It’s controlling them.

Joe Gibbs Racing Keeps Finding Its Way to the Front

The organization’s impressive total isn’t being carried by a single driver.

Hamlin added to the tally Sunday by leading 28 laps en route to his third consecutive victory of the 2026 season at Pocono. Bell spent much of the afternoon looking like Hamlin’s biggest challenger before a fuel issue forced him to pit on the final lap, dropping him to a disappointing 26th-place finish despite one of the strongest cars in the field.

Briscoe has emerged as a consistent contender throughout the year, while Gibbs sits fifth in the regular-season standings and continues to rack up stage points and laps led.

The result has been a season-long presence at the front of the pack.

When NASCAR heads to a racetrack in 2026, chances are a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will spend at least part of the day leading the field.

The Gap Is Larger Than Many Fans Realize

The complete top 10 in laps led entering the San Diego race weekend paints a revealing picture:

Joe Gibbs Racing — 1,463 Hendrick Motorsports — 913 23XI Racing — 596 Team Penske — 440 RFK Racing — 254 Trackhouse Racing — 163 Spire Motorsports — 158 Legacy Motor Club — 78 Front Row Motorsports — 68 Richard Childress Racing — 23

Joe Gibbs Racing has led more laps than Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske combined.

The organization has also led nearly as many laps as Hendrick Motorsports and 23XI Racing combined.

Those are eye-opening numbers considering the Hendrick Motorsports stable features William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman, while 23XI Racing includes regular-season points leader Tyler Reddick.

Pocono Offered the Latest Reminder

If there was any doubt about the significance of the statistic, Sunday’s race provided another example.

Hamlin won from the pole and swept Stage 1 before capturing the checkered flag. Bell led laps and appeared poised to challenge for the victory until fuel strategy derailed his afternoon. Briscoe finished second in Stage 2 and remained a factor throughout the race.

Even on a day when only one Joe Gibbs Racing driver reached Victory Lane, multiple JGR cars spent significant time near the front.

That has become a recurring theme throughout the 2026 season.

The wins will grab the headlines. The playoff standings will attract the attention.

But this number may be the clearest indication yet of who has controlled the NASCAR Cup Series through the first half of the season.

And right now, nobody is doing it better than Joe Gibbs Racing.