Chase Elliott Says Kyle Busch Deserves This More Than He Does

LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Elliott has spent years atop one of NASCAR’s most recognizable fan-voted honors.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award every year since 2018, building one of the longest active streaks in the sport.

But Elliott doesn’t want that to happen this year.

Speaking with reporters Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, Elliott reiterated that he wants NASCAR fans to support Kyle Busch instead.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and one of the most influential drivers of his generation, died unexpectedly on May 21 at age 41.

“Just feel like (Busch) deserves to win the award, truthfully, and obviously, I don't know what was going to happen with that this year, but I just wanted to throw my support.” — Chase Elliott https://t.co/rbA1nr25Ky — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 31, 2026

In the days since, tributes have poured in from across the NASCAR community, and Elliott believes one of the sport’s most prestigious fan honors should belong to Busch this season.

“I’m not guaranteed the win, so let’s make that super clear, number one,” Elliott said at Nashville Superspeedway. “That’s not me saying, ‘Oh, it’s mine, and I need to remove myself for that reason.’ I just think it’s one of those things that… I think that Kyle is a guy that you know really deserves something of an award like that.”

Elliott said Busch’s impact extended far beyond race wins and championships.

“I think that he’s a guy that has had a lot of fans throughout the course of his career. I know the boos, and it was fun and all those things, but he had a lot of supporters, a lot of really passionate fans.”

Chase Elliott Doubles Down on Support for Kyle Busch

This is not the first time Elliott has publicly voiced support for Busch receiving the award.

Shortly after Busch’s death, Elliott voluntarily removed himself from consideration and encouraged fans to cast their votes elsewhere. At Nashville, he doubled down on that position.

“Just feel like he deserves to win the award, truthfully, and obviously, I don’t know what was going to happen with that this year, but I just wanted to throw my support,” Elliott said. “Just an opportunity to make sure that I didn’t get in the way of that.”

The comments quickly gained attention across NASCAR circles after Elliott reiterated his position during Saturday’s media availability.

The gesture carries additional significance because of Elliott’s standing within the sport. Since Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement, Elliott has become NASCAR’s most consistently popular driver, winning the award seven consecutive times.

By publicly backing Busch, Elliott is effectively asking many of his own supporters to vote for someone else.

NASCAR Has Seen a Similar Moment Before

Elliott’s decision also echoes a memorable moment from NASCAR history.

In 2001, following Dale Earnhardt’s death, Bill Elliott voluntarily removed his name from Most Popular Driver Award consideration so fans could rally behind Earnhardt.

The move worked. Earnhardt received the honor posthumously that season.

More than two decades later, Chase Elliott is taking his father’s very same approach.

Whether NASCAR fans ultimately follow Elliott’s lead will not be known until voting concludes later this season.

But after winning the award seven consecutive times, Elliott has made one thing clear.

He believes this year’s Most Popular Driver should be Kyle Busch.