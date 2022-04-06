Joey Logano Reveals Team & Scheme for Truck Series Return

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion has answered an important question. Joey Logano has revealed his team and primary scheme for his Camping World Truck Series return at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano provided the news with a Twitter video showcasing the wrapping process. David Gilliland Racing employees covered a Ford F-150 chassis with purple vinyl and used a torch to remove any wrinkles or air bubbles. David Gilliland Racing also confirmed that Logano would join the organization for the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway by showing a render of the fully-wrapped No. 54.

WE’RE NOT DONE YET! We’ve got Cup Series champion and past Bristol Dirt winner @joeylogano behind the wheel at The Last Great Coliseum! 🟪🟨 pic.twitter.com/KpYySd8yX3 — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 6, 2022

As expected, Planet Fitness will serve as Logano’s primary partner as he makes his first Truck Series start since winning at Martinsville Speedway in 2015. He will make his eighth start overall while trying to become the first driver to win two different races at the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway. Logano also captured the inaugural Cup Series race at the dirt track in 2021.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

DGR Will Expand for the Bristol Dirt Race

The trip to Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter weekend will mark a significant change for DGR. The team with two full-time entries and one part-time will expand to accommodate two Cup Series drivers.

Prior to the Logano reveal, DGR announced on April 5 that rookie Harrison Burton would make his return to the Truck Series for the first time since 2019 during the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway. Burton will take over the No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150 while trying to gain experience at the short track.

While Logano and Burton will make one-off starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, two other drivers will continue with their full-time seasons. Hailie Deegan, the driver of the No. 1, will make her second start on the dirt surface after a 19th-place finish in 2021. Tanner Gray, the driver of the No. 15, will continue in his third full-time season while pursuing even more top-five finishes.

The No. 54 Entry Has Previous Truck Series Success

When Logano makes his return to the Truck Series for the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, he will take over a number with previous success. Though another version of the No. 54 was a Toyota Tundra.

Bubba Wallace, who competes against Logano in the Cup Series, previously ran two full seasons in the No. 54. He drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2013 and 2014 and reached Victory Lane in both campaigns.

Wallace captured the 2013 trip to Martinsville Speedway in the No. 54 Toyota after starting third overall and leading a race-high 96 total laps. He held off Brendan Gaughan and Jeb Burton before celebrating in Victory Lane.

Wallace’s 2014 season was the best of his career. He won four total races in the No. 54, including a race at Martinsville Speedway when he showcased a Wendell Scott Hall of Fame tribute scheme. Wallace also captured the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which helped him finish third overall in the championship standings.

Christopher Bell also achieved some success in the No. 54 Toyota. He drove the entry for six of his seven starts during the 2015 season, and he made one trip to Victory Lane. Bell captured the dirt race at Eldora Speedway on July 22, 2015.

READ NEXT: Hailie Deegan’s Latest Video Reveals Death Threats From Fan