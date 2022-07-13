Nick Sanchez Announces Major Mid-Season Change

The BJ McLeod Motorsports driver lineup is going to feature a significant change for the remainder of the Xfinity Series season. Part-time driver Nick Sanchez has announced that he will not finish out his scheduled races.

Sanchez, who also drives full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, announced the news on July 13. He issued a statement on Twitter and confirmed his departure from the team. Sanchez’s reason is that he received an opportunity that he could not pass up. He will reveal what this opportunity is at a later date.

“At this time, I would like to announce that I will not be competing in my remaining scheduled Xfinity races with BJ McLeod Motorsports this season,” Sanchez said in his statement. “I’d like to thank BJ & Jessica McLeod, along with the entire team, for the opportunity to compete with them. I’ve enjoyed working with each and every one of you.

“I’ve been presented an opportunity that both supports and aligns with my plan for growth and advancement. It is not something I can pass up on and can’t wait to share the news soon.”

Sanchez Made 2 Starts for BJ McLeod Motorsports

The 2022 season marked the first time that Sanchez had suited up for a national series race. He and BJ McLeod Motorsports announced in October 2021 that he would join the organization for several Xfinity Series races.

Sanchez only made two of these starts. He made his Xfinity Series debut at Phoenix Raceway. He drove the No. 5 BJMM Chevrolet and finished 26th overall. Sanchez then returned to the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway and took over the No. 99. He was unable to complete the race due to an ignition issue.

While Sanchez has made two starts for BJMM, he has primarily focused on the ARCA Menards Series season. He has started all nine races while driving the No. 2 entry for Rev Racing, and he has reached Victory Lane twice. He captured races at Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway, which helped him move up to second in the standings.

Several Drivers Have Suited Up for BJ McLeod Motorsports

The BJMM lineup has featured a variety of drivers during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Josh Williams has been the primary driver of the No. 78, but six drivers have combined to make starts in the No. 5 and the No. 99 entries.

Stefan Parsons has made nine starts. He had plans to run full-time in the No. 99 during the 2022 season, but the situation changed. He now runs part-time for both BJMM and Alpha Prime Racing.

The list of drivers also includes Matt Mills (11 starts), Scott Heckert (two starts), Sanchez (two starts), and Joe Graf, Jr., who joined BJMM when Cole Custer took over his SS GreenLight Racing entry at Road America.

Ryan Preece has achieved the most success out of this driver lineup. He has made three starts for BJMM through a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing. Preece only finished 16th in his debut, but he posted a top-five finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway and a top-10 finish at Nashville Superspeedway.

