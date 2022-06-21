Truck Series Team Eyeing Cup Starts in 2023

A playoff-contending Camping World Truck Series team has provided a big update about the future. Niece Motorsports GM Cody Efaw has expressed a desire to go Cup Series racing during the 2023 season.

Efaw provided the update during a sitdown with Davey Segal for the “Victory Lane” podcast. He explained that the Xfinity Series is a little “watered down” and that there could be more vehicle inventory in 2023 after some shortages in 2022. Efaw also revealed that Carson Hocevar is the driver that he would use for the Cup Series starts.

“No on the Xfinity side, but definitely we’re talking about the Cup side. We are. Those conversations are being had,” Efaw told Segal. “…I would like to get Carson in some races next year in Cup. I would, and I think he’s able to do it and he’s capable of doing it. We just have to get the right stuff for him and do it. I think we’ve got some partners that are supportive of it.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Efaw clarified that this is not a certainty. Niece Motorsports may not actually go to the Cup Series in 2023. Though he would like to make this move while getting Hocevar some starts in the Next Gen car.

Hocevar Provided a Little Tease on Twitter

finding every way to lose one, just need to find the right way to win one pic.twitter.com/PWnS0BYWAh — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) June 21, 2022

Efaw was not the only member of the Niece Motorsports family to address the possibility of a Cup Series future. His chosen driver also provided a subtle hint of his own with a tweet on June 21.

Hocevar tweeted out a photo of his No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado with a message about finding a way to win a race after finding “every way to lose one.” The tweet referenced his run of bad luck and mistakes that includes contact with Ryan Preece on a late restart at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a crash at World Wide Technology Raceway, and an expiring engine at Knoxville Raceway.

While Hocevar addressed his on-track issues, the message became less of a talking point. Instead, Twitter users focused on a tire in the corner of the photo. There was a Goodyear Eagle from a Next Gen Cup Series car leaning over by the wall. Hocevar did not address the tire in the room, but his tweet created numerous conversations on social media about some possible big moves by the organization.

Another Truck Series Team Moved to the Cup Series

If Niece Motorsports takes on the Cup Series in 2023, it will be the second Truck Series team in two years to make the leap. Though another organization took a much different approach ahead of the 2022 season.

GMS Racing, the two-entry Truck Series organization featuring Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood, issued a press release on June 17, 2021, and announced that it would make the leap to the Cup Series. The initial announcement did not provide details about the driver or the schedule, but the team later revealed in October 2021 that Ty Dillon would be the driver for the full 2022 season.

The situation drastically changed in December 2021. A press conference featured an announcement that GMS Racing had purchased a majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports, as well as its two charters. The two teams merged to become Petty GMS Motorsports and moved forward with Erik Jones and Dillon as the two main drivers.

Based on Efaw’s comments on “Victory Lane,” Niece Motorsports will not follow this route as it examines the possibility of a Cup Series future. The more likely option is a part-time ride featuring Hocevar as the driver, which removes the need to acquire a charter for millions of dollars.

READ NEXT: Jeffrey Earnhardt Expands NASCAR Schedule