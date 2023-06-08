Noah Gragson Out for Sonoma Race Weekend

The No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Camaro will have a different driver for the weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Noah Gragson will miss the Cup Series race due to concussion-like symptoms.

Legacy Motor Club announced the news on June 8. The team said that Gragson began to experience concussion-like symptoms after he returned to North Carolina from the trip to World Wide Technology Raceway. The Las Vegas native will seek treatment, but he will miss the trip to California.

As a result, Legacy Motor Club will turn to Grant Enfinger. The Craftsman Truck Series regular will make his Cup Series debut while driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro.

“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” Enfinger said in a press release. “I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”

The Incident Occurred During the Final Stage

There were multiple on-track incidents that sent drivers to the infield care center. Gragson’s, in particular, occurred during the final stage of a race that featured a nearly two-hour delay for lightning in the area.

Gragson’s brake rotor blew on Lap 197 at World Wide Technology Raceway. He tried to steer through the infield in order to scrub off some speed, but he ultimately slammed into the outside wall. Gragson underwent evaluation in the infield care center, and he was released.

This incident marked the fourth time in a six-race stretch in which Gragson was unable to finish the race. He was involved in incidents at both Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway and then an engine issue ended his day at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” said team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”

Enfinger’s Last Attempted Start Was in Florida

Enfinger has made 163 starts across the three national NASCAR series. He competed in one Xfinity Series race during the 2021 season, and he has spent the rest of his time in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Enfinger previously attempted to qualify for one Cup Series race. He took over the No. 93 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but he was unable to qualify alongside four other drivers.

The Alabama native will now take over a chartered entry at Sonoma Raceway, and he will have a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup at the track where he finished 11th overall during the 2022 Truck Series season.

Enfinger is in the midst of a standout season in the Truck Series. He punched his ticket to the playoffs at Kansas Speedway during the spring and then he returned to Victory Lane at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Enfinger is now third in the Truck Series standings with four races remaining in the regular season. He is only eight points behind Ty Majeski and nine points behind leader Corey Heim, who lost his advantage after missing the trip to WWT Raceway with an illness.