Noah Gragson Preps New Xfinity Series Documentary

The driver of the No. 9 is about to showcase part of his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Noah Gragson is releasing some videos on his YouTube channel highlighting the west coast swing of his schedule.

Gragson announced the new YouTube series on April 14. He dropped the first trailer on Twitter and revealed that the video series will focus on the Xfinity Series races at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. The clip showed flashes of his pit crew, competition meetings, driver introductions, and the celebration after his win at Phoenix.

West coast swing YouTube series coming April 27th. Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/v7SBFCok7t — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) April 14, 2022

As the trailer showed, the time at the track will not be the only focus of the YouTube series. There are also flashes of Gragson training with some long bike rides, his time at the beach, and a special outing for the Chevrolet drivers. He joined Brandon Brown, Jesse Iwuji, and some other drivers for an afternoon in some Corvettes.

There will be three episodes of this YouTube series. The first will drop on Wednesday, April 27th, the second will hit YouTube on Wednesday, May 4, and the third will surface on Wednesday, May 11. All of the episodes will be available at 10:30 a.m.

Gragson Achieved Considerable Success During This 3-Race Run

Noah Gragson gets it done. He takes his first #NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season at Phoenix. 🎥 @NASCAR_Xfinity pic.twitter.com/OZdFyZT21n — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) March 12, 2022

The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro chose the perfect run of races to highlight for this YouTube series. He kicked off his year with four straight top-five finishes, which included all three races on the west coast swing.

Gragson finished second overall at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway after winning two stages and taking the top spot in the championship standings. He then capped off the west coast swing with a very strong performance at Phoenix.

Gragson started on the front row next to a returning Trevor Bayne, and he continued to fight for position with the driver of the No. 18 Toyota all the way to a second-place finish in Stage 1. Gragson then continued to battle with Bayne and Brandon Jones before winning Stage 2.

The driver of the No. 9 continued to run at the front of the pack during the final stage and took the lead for the final time with 15 laps remaining. Gragson ended his day first overall after leading a race-high 114 laps, and he celebrated by doing a burnout until he caught the track surface on fire.

Gragson Will Take On Another Series Amid His Off-Week

The No. 9 Bass Pro Shops/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet Camaro is inactive for Easter weekend. The Xfinity Series has an off-week before returning to action on April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, Gragson will continue to compete.

The Las Vegas native will make his third Cup Series start of 2022 — his second for Kaulig Racing. His first two starts both ended early due to crashes, but he will have another opportunity to gain experience in the Gen 7 cars during the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gragson will take over the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for the dirt race, his first as a Cup Series driver. He will have multiple opportunities to gain experience while taking part in two practice sessions on April 15 (4:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. ET). He will return to the No. 16 on April 16 for heat races (6 p.m. ET) and then once more on April 17 for the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, FOX).

