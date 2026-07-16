Will Weather Disrupt NASCAR at North Wilkesboro? Weekend Forecast for Every On-Track Session

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for one of the most unique stops on the calendar, and while Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be favorable for racing, Sunday is the day fans will want to keep an eye on.

The weekend features NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series action on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Window World 450. Forecasts currently call for hot conditions throughout the weekend, with the greatest weather concern arriving Sunday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms become more likely.

Here’s what fans can expect each day.

Friday Forecast

Friday should provide the best weather of the weekend for teams unloading at North Wilkesboro.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures reaching around 94 degrees. While there is a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm, rain chances remain relatively low and shouldn’t pose a widespread threat to the day’s schedule.

On-track activity includes:

2 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

3:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

Light winds are expected throughout the afternoon, although teams will also have to manage the intense summer heat.

Saturday Forecast

Saturday remains favorable for racing despite a slightly higher chance of afternoon storms.

Temperatures are expected to top out near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Forecasts currently indicate only scattered afternoon thunderstorm chances, meaning the Faith Fest 250 and Cup Series practice and qualifying are expected to proceed as scheduled unless isolated storms develop near the speedway.

Saturday’s on-track schedule includes:

12:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Faith Fest 250

5 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

6:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Humidity will also increase during the afternoon, creating another physically demanding day for drivers and crews.

Sunday Forecast

Sunday carries the greatest weather concern of the weekend.

Current forecasts call for highs near 89 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and approximately a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Because the Window World 450 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, NASCAR officials will be closely monitoring conditions throughout the afternoon and evening.

Sunday’s schedule includes:

7 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Window World 450

While forecast models don’t currently suggest an all-day washout, scattered afternoon storms could affect pre-race activities or force schedule adjustments if lightning or heavier rain develops near the track.

As always, forecasts can change over the next several days, and NASCAR will continue monitoring conditions heading into race day.