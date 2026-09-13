Pit Road Disaster Unfolds in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

A multi-car incident on pit road made for a scary moment in Saturday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

As the field entered pit lane following the end of Stage 1, Nicholas Sanchez made contact with Rajah Caruth. The contact sent both cars spinning, with Sanchez’s No. 97 careening with Brent Crews’ No. 19 car as his pit crew was in the middle of their stop.

The incident completely blocked pit road with multiple cars receiving major damage. Among those were Chase drivers Brandon Jones and Caruth.

Non-chase drivers Harrison Burton, Dean Thompson, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Patrick Starpoli, Jeremy Clements, Sanchez and Anthony Alfredo, making for a 10-car incident on the pit lane.

Thankfully, everyone on the No. 19 team was reportedly OK after the frightening incident.

Reactions to scary NASCAR pit road incident

In what was an unexpected, terrifying incident on the pit lane, many in the NASCAR community were stunned by the incident.

“Incredible development in O’Reilly race as pit road is BLOCKED in a big one during pit stops. Holy crap,” wrote motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck via X.