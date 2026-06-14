‘What the [Expletive] Was That?’: The ‘Big One’ at Pocono Causes Chaos

A multi-car crash shortly after a restart brought chaos to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, collecting several contenders and triggering the third caution of the NASCAR Cup Series race on Lap 47.

The incident unfolded as drivers battled three-wide exiting Turn 3 and headed toward the frontstretch. Multiple observers suggested Austin Hill’s move underneath Shane van Gisbergen contributed to the chain-reaction crash, which ultimately collected Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Connor Zilisch, Noah Gragson and Joey Logano.

Keselowski appeared to suffer some of the most significant damage in the incident. The No. 6 RFK Racing Ford sustained heavy damage and was later sent to the garage under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy. Noah Gragson’s No. 4 was also sent to the garage following the crash.

The caution flag immediately flew as safety crews responded to the accident between the exit of Turn 3 and the start-finish line.

The wreck proved costly for several drivers who entered the day looking to build momentum as the NASCAR regular season continues to wind down.

Team Radio Captures Immediate Reaction

Shortly after the incident, Wood Brothers Racing shared radio communication from Josh Berry’s No. 21 team that quickly gained traction among NASCAR fans on social media.

Berry’s first reaction after the crash was direct.

“What the [expletive] was that?” he said over the radio.

A response from the team followed moments later.

“97 being 97.”

The exchange immediately sparked discussion among fans about what triggered the wreck, with many pointing to the three-wide battle that developed moments before the caution came out.

The Lap 47 crash marked one of the biggest incidents of the race to that point and dramatically altered the afternoons of several drivers caught in the chain-reaction wreck.

As cleanup concluded and the race resumed, Keselowski, Gragson and several others were left dealing with the aftermath of Pocono’s latest version of “The Big One.”