NASCAR on Prime Reveals Major Changes Ahead of 2026 Return

NASCAR on Prime officially returns next week, and Amazon is bringing several major additions with it for the streaming platform’s second season of Cup Series coverage.

Prime Video announced Monday that its exclusive NASCAR schedule will begin May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway before concluding June 21 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego — NASCAR’s first-ever race held on an active military base.

Along with a returning broadcast booth led by Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Steve Letarte, Prime is expanding its rotating lineup of NASCAR legends, current stars, and Hall of Famers while also introducing enhanced AI-powered viewing features and an expanded production setup for fans watching at home.

Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon Among Expanded Prime Lineup

Prime confirmed that Alexander will once again serve as lead race announcer alongside Earnhardt Jr. and Letarte.

Pit road coverage will feature Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider.

The streaming service is also adding several high-profile names throughout its five-race schedule during pre-race and post-race coverage.

Carl Edwards will return to the desk for the Coca-Cola 600 and contribute remotely throughout the remaining races. Prime’s rotating lineup this season also includes:

Mark Martin at Nashville

Martin Truex Jr. at Michigan

Brad Keselowski at Pocono

Jeff Gordon at San Diego

Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie will continue anchoring Prime’s studio coverage.

According to the release, Prime’s expanded lineup is designed to provide deeper analysis, more driver interviews, and additional behind-the-scenes storytelling throughout race weekends.

Prime Bringing Back AI-Powered ‘Burn Bar’

One of the biggest returning features for 2026 is Prime Video’s AI-powered “Burn Bar.”

The feature analyzes real-time telemetry and race data, including throttle position, RPMs, fuel consumption, and on-track positioning to help explain fuel strategy and performance trends during races.

Prime says the system processes thousands of data points per second for every car on track.

Additional returning features include:

“Key Moments,” which provides near real-time highlights and race-changing moments

“Rapid Recap,” an AI-generated catch-up feature for fans joining races in progress

“Shop the Race,” an integrated shopping experience tied directly to the live stream

Prime also confirmed the return of double-box commercials and extended commercial-free green-flag racing segments.

Prime Expanding Production Setup for 2026

According to the release, Prime Video plans to deploy more than 70 cameras at each event, including in-car and POV cameras equipped with microphones.

Drone coverage is also planned for the San Diego race weekend at Naval Base Coronado.

Prime said all races will stream in native 1080p HDR with surround sound and ultra-low latency technology designed to reduce broadcast delay for viewers.

The Coca-Cola 600 officially opens Prime Video’s second exclusive stretch of NASCAR Cup Series coverage as part of the sport’s current media rights deal.